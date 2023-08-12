Deputies: Woman dead, man injured after Orange County shooting
Deputies: Woman dead, man injured after Orange County shooting
Deputies: Woman dead, man injured after Orange County shooting
BOGOTÁ (AP) — The father of two of the four Indigenous children who survived a plane crash that killed their mother and two other adults, then survived 40 days on their own in the Amazon jungle was arrested Friday, Colombian authorities said. The Colombian Prosecutor's Office confirmed in a message to Associated Press journalists that officials arrested Manuel Ranoque, who is the father of the 1- and 4-year-old boys in the crash and the stepfather of the two girls, ages 9 and 13. Astrid Eliana Cáceres, director of the Colombian Institute for Family Welfare, said the state agency had been working with the authorities.
Toronto police say a man has died nearly a month after being pushed at a subway station. Police say the 69-year-old was approached by a man at Bloor station and pushed to the ground on July 7. They say the 69-year-old died on Aug. 4. A 40-year-old Toronto man was initially charged with aggravated assault, but police say that has since been upgraded to manslaughter. He appeared in court on Wednesday. The July attack came after a teenager was stabbed to death in March at another subway station. Th
The singer wrote a note addressed to her Jakarta fans apologizing for her abrupt exit from the David Foster & Friends Asia Tour 2023
Shayne Maupin filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Tulare County officials after his 10-month-old son, Nycholas Parraz, was killed with five others in Goshen.
Prosecutors said the doctor masturbated underneath a blanket while seated next to a 14-year-old on a flight last year and exposed himself.
She has been charged with third-degree murder, Pennsylvania officials say.
Inside the Duchess of Sussex's parents Doria Ragland and Thomas Markle's whirlwind love story, from meeting on a TV set to their unconventional faux-Indian temple wedding in 1979.
Writer Emme Witt shares what it was like seeking connection, compensation, and intimacy with sugar daddies on "Seeking Arrangement" after her divorce at age 42.
There was a heavy police presence at the semi-detached property on Hammond Road, Woking, on Friday as people laid flowers on the pavement.
With no arrests made in connection to the deaths of seven victims, Commissioner Harrison said that he cannot rule out the possibility that there is still another serial killer on the loose
Celebrities are breaking up left and right, and moving on fast. A therapist shared four changes in your relationship that might mean your partner is losing interest.
Police say a man who is believed to have fallen off his balcony near Toronto's waterfront has died, while another man who was struck by the falling person was left with serious injuries. A tweet from Toronto police says two males were located with serious injuries on the corner of Lake Shore Boulevard West and Bathurst Street just before 9 a.m. on Friday. Police say one of the males had no vital signs and officers performed life-saving measures. The man who is believed to have fallen from the ba
Ottawa police have charged a woman who is a teacher with the Ottawa Catholic School Board (OCSB) following an investigation into alleged incidents involving one of her students this year.Shannon Marie Quinn, 40, was arrested on Thursday and charged with five counts of sexual assault and sexual exploitation. She was scheduled to appear in court on Friday.The OCSB told CBC Friday that Quinn is a high school teacher at St. Francis Xavier High School. In a statement, manager of communications Sharle
Haider Siddique had previously pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual activity with a child.
As Catherine McDonald reports, the man was getting a bite to eat in Markham with his wife when two suspects took their keys and made of with his brand new Mercedes SUV.
The ‘Sister Wives’ star visited the ancient landmark in Wiltshire, England, with her six kids and fiancé David Woolley
At least 15 young girls have reported sexual assaults at West Edmonton Mall's water park across four separate incidents in recent months.Police have charged four people — two adult men and two teen boys.The boys are both younger than 18 and can't be named under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.In each case, girls reported that they were groped or inappropriately touched while they were in the park's wave pool.According to the Edmonton Police Service, on June 16, seven girls, aged
The accused thief ordered the man to get his car keys, but he grabbed a gun instead, police told a news outlet.
Daniel Dink Phipps also threatened officers in a social media post that said, “You know this isn’t the end. You know this isn’t over.”
TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — For months, Iranian authorities did little to enforce the law on women covering their hair but now the country’s theocracy is pushing to make businesses the new battleground over the mandatory headscarf. The effort comes ahead of the first anniversary of nationwide protests that erupted after the Sept. 16 death of Mahsa Amini in the custody of the country's morality police. A crackdown by security forces that followed saw more than 530 people killed and over 22,000 arrested.