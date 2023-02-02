Deputies: Seminole County student accused of selling brownies with marijuana at high school

CBC

Some parents on Prince Edward Island are questioning the decision to close schools for two weeks during the Canada Winter Games. All schools across the Island are set to close from Feb. 18 to March 5, largely so buses can be freed up to move athletes between venues. Morgan Callin-Longden, who works full-time and has a son in the school system, said she's been lucky enough to find childcare, but those extra days will cost her extra money. She also says all the unexpected breaks since the pandemic