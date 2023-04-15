Deputies: Man shot, killed in Orange County
SYLVAN LAKE, Alta. — Two girls were celebrating a birthday before they were found dead in a hotel room in central Alberta on Easter Sunday, one of their families says. RCMP have said the deaths at a Best Western hotel in Sylvan Lake, Alta., were those of a 12-year-old girl from that community and of a 13-year-old from Red Deer, about 25 kilometres east. The family of Olivia Johnson, 13, said in an emailed statement that the girls had a room next door to a parent, who would check in periodically.
Vancouver police are investigating a potential hate crime after a woman spat on a stranger in a coffee shop on Feb. 26. Police say a 38-year-old Vancouver man and his friends were playing cards in a café near West Fourth Avenue and Alma Street when a woman approached them around 10:45 p.m. PT. VPD Const. Tania Visintin says the woman initially engaged in friendly conversation but allegedly made racial comments after hearing the group speak Arabic. The woman is also alleged to have poured coffee
Canada’s Prime Minister urged critic “to do a little more thinking … and a little more praying” over abortion rights
Zulema Pastenes told the court about the ritualistic “castings” that Ms Vallow and Mr Daybell performed to drive out demons from “dark spirits”
North Carolina police say officers found the body of Megan Locklear, who hadn't been seen since Jan. 19, inside a vehicle at McNeill Used Cars in Lumberton
The South Dakota governor and potential 2024 candidate addressed the conference days after a gunman killed six people in Kentucky with an AR rifle
Notorious anti-vaxxer, one-time fugitive and disgraced mayoral candidate Kevin J. Johnston must pay an Alberta Health Services employee $650,000, a Calgary judge has ruled. For months, Johnston "spewed misinformation, conspiracy theories and hate" as he executed a "disturbing" and relentless campaign of defamation and harassment, wrote Court of King's Bench Justice Colin Feasby. The main target of Johnston's harassment was AHS public health inspector Sarah Nunn. Johnston's harassment became so i
The protesters were quickly forced off stage
Paulina Porizkova posed nude in bed to celebrate her 58th birthday, wearing “nothing but sunshine and a smile.” The model showed off gray hair.
On September 1, 1980, police outside of Vanhorn, Texas were locked in a six-hour standoff with a fugitive and suspected assassin. He was Charles Voyde Harrelson – father of Hollywood A-lister Woody Harrelson.
"I do not view this as a going-to-mattresses situation for us," Iger told Time, adding that he would be happy to meet with DeSantis.
WARNING: This article contains graphic content and may affect those who have experienced sexual violence or know someone affected by it. A 58-year-old man who befriended a 16-year-old B.C. girl seven years ago has been sentenced to life in prison with no parole for 20 years after pleading guilty to second-degree murder in her death. Steven Bacon admitted to killing Makayla Chang in his Nanaimo home on March 17, 2017. Chang had turned 16 just a few weeks before. In handing down the sentence, B.C.
A total of 71 units were either flattened or damaged by the massive fire that ripped through a Vaughan construction site Wednesday — and the cause of the flames is still under investigation, the city's deputy fire chief says. Vaughan Deputy Fire Chief Grant Moffatt told reporters Thursday afternoon that of those 71 units, 31 were detached homes, 23 were townhouses and several others were basements where a floor deck had been installed. On Wednesday, Moffatt said at least 20 homes had been destro
While the union representing nearly 124,000 federal public servants across Canada says higher pay is top of mind as a new round of negotiations with Ottawa takes place under the cloud of a strike mandate, other issues have been brought up — including workers' desire for more say in working from home. The Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC), which represents affected Treasury Board workers, has been in collective bargaining with the federal government since June 2021. Those talks broke down
Rep. Randy Fine told Insider that whether or not his bill passes he doesn't believe kids should be invited to events advertising "sultry performers."
The tech executive charged with stabbing Cash App founder Bob Lee to death in San Francisco confronted him earlier in the evening about his ties to the suspect's younger sister, prosecutors said on Friday in court documents that outlined a possible motive.
A Bible Hill, N.S., woman is facing several charges in connection with an alleged multimillion-dollar fraud by a former employee of Millbrook First Nation. Dawn Ellis-Abbott, 42, has been charged with fraud over $5,000, theft over $5,000 and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000. RCMP say they received a report from the chief and council of Millbrook First Nation in December 2019 of a possible fraud by a former employee. At the time, the fraud was believed to have been more than $
Officials have identified the man fatally shot Wednesday outside the Kensington Safeway in northwest Calgary. An autopsy found the victim was Omarr Jamal Cameron-Bramwell, 23, of Edmonton, the Calgary Police Service said in a statement Friday. According to investigators, Cameron-Bramwell was struck when shots rang out around 9:30 p.m. in the 400 block of 10th Street N.W. Not long after, a black SUV rolled up on firefighters in downtown Calgary, seeking help for Cameron-Bramwell, who was critical
An Ontario court judge is facing criminal charges, according to a notice published on the provincial court's website Friday afternoon. Justice Paul Currie, the regional senior justice for the central west region, has been charged with assault and assault causing bodily harm, the notice says. Currie "will not be assigned any judicial or administrative duties until further notice," it adds. The notice does not indicate when the charges were laid or by which police service, and says no further info
The couple, both in their 60s, were leaving the Dodger stadium parking lot after the Elton John concert in Los Angeles when they were beaten. (Credit: KTTV)