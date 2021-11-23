Deputies say man killed himself after shooting wife
WPTV speaks to a neighbor who says she heard a woman screaming moments before her husband shot her and then killed himself.
Sharks forward Evander Kane is reportedly asking that his ex-wife, Anna, undergo a mental examination after she allegedly lied about the status of her pregnancy.
The Devils officially unveiled their basic and exceedingly meme-able new look on Tuesday, days after the leaked jerseys were mercilessly mocked online.
The Leafs are back to their winning ways since ditching their relaxed dress code. Coincidence?
LeBron James was suspended one game and Isaiah Stewart got a two-game ban, the NBA announced.
Shumpert is the 12th athlete to win the show, and the first NBA player.
Experts say IOC president Thomas Bach's call with Peng Shuai is more propaganda than evidence of Peng's safety.
Kyle Lowry discussed retiring a Raptor, his highly-anticipated homecoming and his reasons for leaving Toronto in an interview with The Undefeated.
Watch as a fighter picks up a highlight reel KO win – and a graphic injury all at once.
We did not have Gerard Gallant absolutely snapping on Mika Zibanejad after the Rangers' thrilling win over the Sabres on our bingo cards.
The Calgary Flames are doing things defensively we haven't seen since the 1920's, but is Darryl Sutter's group the real deal and can this be sustained?
Rory Dames is the fifth NWSL coach this season to face allegations of misconduct.
With the NHL season well underway, and less than three months until the Olympic men's hockey gold-medal game, the Canadian roster is beginning to take shape.
Here's who to grab on your fantasy hockey league's waiver wire — while you still can.
Week 12 doesn't present a wealth of pickup options. Andy Behrens helps sort through the priority adds for those looking to fill holes on their fantasy rosters.
Mayfield didn't talk to the media because he was frustrated with how he played against the Lions.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is no longer driving the bus for Manchester United. Will the managerial change galvanize the troubled squad? Or do problems run much deeper? We'll find out this week.
Justin Cuthbert argues that Aaron Ekblad and Mackenzie Weegar should make Team Canada as a pairing while Julian McKenzie advocates for Troy Terry to make Team USA.
The former Cowboys head coach is now also the former Giants offensive coordinator.
Need to take a shot in the dark for your fantasy lineups in Week 12? Jennifer Eakins can help.
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Mauricio Pochettino expressed his happiness Tuesday at being coach of Paris Saint-Germain amid speculation he could become the next Manchester United manager. Pochettino said he was aware of what he called “rumors” — “I am not a child,” he said, “I understand what is going on" — but was focused on working at PSG and stressed he still had more than a year and a half left on his contract at the French club. “I am so happy in Paris St Germain and I am so focused. I was a