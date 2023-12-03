Deputies: Man dies after Marion County shooting
In 1976, gunmen stormed a school bus carrying 26 children – ages 5 to 14 – and their bus driver in Chowchilla, California. As part of a ransom plot, they drove the hostages into a rock quarry and forced them into what could have become a mass grave: a moving van soon to be covered with 6 feet of dirt.
John Turscak told FBI agents he attacked Derek Chauvin on Black Friday because he believed it had a symbolic connection to Black Lives Matter.
Homicide investigators say a father and son were the victims of a double homicide at their home in Richmond, B.C., on Thursday night.The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) said in a Saturday statement that a 46-year-old man and his 13-year-old son were killed at their home in the 6200 block of Goldsmith Road.Officers were first called to the house around 10:30 p.m. Thursday, when they found the bodies of the two victims.Though police say they're still trying to find the motive behind
The married Ocean Springs High School teacher is accused of sexual battery of 17-year-old student.
ORILLIA, Ont. — Police say a man who lived at a central Ontario long-term care home has died after an alleged homicide at the facility. Provincial police say they were called to the unspecified home on Nov. 13 after receiving reports of a serious assault involving two residents. They said at the time an 88-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious injuries after the incident. Police issued a news release on Saturday saying Kevin Elmes died on Nov. 24 due to injuries sustained during the or
Despite convictions and arrests, a longtime friend still considers it ‘impossible’ that the anyone in the respected Adelson family could be entangled in the notorious murder of an FSU law professor.
The new federal lawsuit alleges that a North Carolina teen girl found a hidden camera in the bathroom of an American Airlines flight.
Jacob LaGrone appeared in court Thursday for a hearing. He and Madelaine Brockway were recently married in what was dubbed “the wedding of the century.”
"When something like this happens, I feel personally that we have to speak out," said Schwarzenegger while hosting families of hostages in Los Angeles
Prosecutors said that after wearing the American flag as an Olympian, Klete Keller "threw that flag in a trash can" on January 6, 2021.
Lilly Stolworthy was fatally shot in Spokane
CALGARY — Police say a man with ties to Vancouver, Edmonton and Halifax has been killed in a drive-by shooting in Calgary. Officers responded to reports of gunshots in the Beltline neighbourhood, south of downtown, just after 9 p.m. Thursday. Police say they found the 40-year-old man with apparent gunshot wounds. Video collected from the area shows the man had been walking along 10th Avenue S.W. when a dark-coloured SUV pulled up and an occupant fired multiple shots before fleeing. Police say th
Jayden Rivera, 19, was arrested on charges of murder, manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon, the NYPD said
Patrick Scott, 59, was charged with murder after human remains were found on his property
Brianna, 16, was stabbed to death with a hunting knife.
Kept in the dark. Forced to sit in silence. Fed only meager rations. These and even more chilling scraps of information are beginning to show how hostages survived in Hamas captivity.
Officers from the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have gone to Florida to repatriate a former Montreal resident charged with the murder of his former girlfriend, who was found strangled in the Nation River in eastern Ontario 48 years ago.Rodney Nichols, now 81, is expected to make his first court appearance by video link on Saturday.Unidentified for decades, Jewell Parchman Langford was long known only as the "Nation River Lady" — after the location where her body was discovered in 1975.This wil
A day after putting out a request for help finding a woman in Yorkton, Saskatchewan RCMP said she has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder.Mounties previously said they received a request for a welfare check at a home on Sixth Avenue North in Yorkton on Thursday morning. When officers arrived, they found a man dead, RCMP said in a Friday morning news release.They said the RCMP's major crimes unit had deemed the death a homicide and was working to confirm the man's identity at that
Winnipeg police have arrested and charged a 32-year-old man with second-degree murder in connection with the mass shooting that left four people dead early Sunday morning in the city's West Broadway neighbourhood, a news release says.Jamie Randy Felix is charged with four counts of second-degree murder and one count of attempted murder, a police news release says.He was arrested at 6:30 a.m. Friday at a home on Fernwood Avenue, Insp. Jennifer McKinnon said at a news conference shortly after 10 a
Nova Scotia RCMP have charged a North Sydney woman with second-degree murder in connection to the death of Natacha Leroy.The RCMP say they have arrested 25 year-old Carolyn Ann Dermody of North Sydney. The arrest happened Thursday on the Bedford Highway in Halifax.Leroy's body was found Nov. 29 in Big Bras d'Or.Dermody has also been charged with indignity to human remains and will make a court appearance in Sydney this Monday.Police say they are still looking for a suspect connected to the case.