Deputies: Man accused of breaking into cars in Volusia County

Residents of northwestern P.E.I said they felt unnerved Saturday after a woman was attacked by a man wielding a sword at Seacow Pond Beach the night before.RCMP are asking residents to continue to be vigilant as they continue to search for the man, who fled on foot Friday night after the incident at about 9:30 p.m. Witnesses told police they saw an individual going through yards in the area.The suspect, described as five feet 10 inches tall and last seen wearing a dark surgical mask and possibly