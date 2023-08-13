Deputies identify woman killed in Orange County shooting

Storyful

Oprah Winfrey handed out supplies to people at a Maui shelter on Thursday, August 10, after wildfires swept through local communities, footage shows.Video from Kianamae Lopez-Naea shows Winfrey speaking with evacuees and distributing pillows at the War Memorial Gymnasium in Wailuku, which is being used as a shelter.“The gym is overflowing with so many sad loved ones looking for shelter and just trying to find their other family members that are missing,” Lopez-Naea told Storyful. She said that the shelter needs donations of “toiletries, warm food for breakfast and dinner, clothes for all ages, baby formula, Pampers, and wipes.”Winfrey is reported to be a part-time resident of Maui. She told the BBC that she came to the shelter earlier to ask what evacuees needed, before returning with pillows, pillowcases, sheets, shampoo, and diapers. Credit: Kianamae Lopez-Naea via Storyful