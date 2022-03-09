Are all deputies up-to-date on training inside Erie County Holding Center?o
For years, the Erie County Holding Center has been the main focus of many investigations.
Toronto's recent play has not been pretty, and the stats have not been any more reassuring.
Unlike other NHL powerhouses, the Maple Leafs appear vulnerable to defeat against any opponent so where they finish in the standings may not ultimately be as important as exercising Toronto's postseason demons.
As NHL Twitter comes alive to debate award nominations, Julian asks the Zone Time crew, 'Will they or won't they?' Can Auston Matthews break the 60 goal mark? Will Connor McDavid reach 120 points despite the Oilers struggles? And can the great ageing 8 score 50 goals this season?
In a showcase of the conference's division leaders, the Avalanche and Flames put on quite the performance on Saturday night.
The boo birds rained down on P.K. Subban at Madison Square Garden on Friday.
Veteran Red Wings defenseman Danny DeKeyser was gifted a not-so-special birthday present from the only franchise he's ever known.
Are you a fan of Sao Paulo FC? Here are few interesting facts about the club.
Sometimes you have no choice but to pull a slide tackle on a hockey rink.
The Raptors sophomore has struggled to find consistent minutes this season but never showed his frustration. Chris Boucher appreciated that. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.
Scottie Barnes addressed reporters after the Toronto Raptors fell to the Orlando Magic. The rookie talked about making do without Fred VanVleet and OG Anunoby, how to execute against a zone defence, and how long it took him to learn the Canadian national anthem. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.
Phil Kessel had a very eventful Tuesday night.
Chris and Mike discuss the time Chris thought he was getting traded, the play-in tournament, Goran Dragic getting booed, dunk contests and more.
Patrick Roy was not a fan of "Dancing Demko."
The Edmonton Stingers suffered their third straight loss in FIBA Basketball Champions League Americas play on Sunday, falling 89-73 to Real Estelí on the team's home turf in Nicaragua. Edmonton was outscored 58-27 in the second half as Real Estelí came storming back to claim its second straight win in front of cheering home fans in the capital city of Managua. Guard Alex Campbell led Edmonton with 21 points, while power forward Murphy Burnatowski and centre Chad Posthumus finished with 17 and 14
Dalano Banton reveals the moment he realized he was in the NBA and why it's important for him to give back to his community. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.
Figure skater Maddie Schizas delivered multiple personal-best performances in her Olympic debut last month to help Canada place fourth in the team event. But how much will Canadians see of the 19-year-old and other women in sport before the 2026 Winter Games? "Every four years [at the Olympics] is not enough to see women's sports in the spotlight," said the reigning Canadian women's champion from Oakville, Ont., who also placed 19th in the women's program in Beijing. On Tuesday, Schizas took a b
Michael Bunting may not win the Calder Trophy this season but in scoring 20 goals for the Leafs on a league-minimum contract, the Scarborough native has proven that his on-ice success is a product of more than just playing on a line with Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner.
A statue-less statue is making an appearance in downtown Vancouver to highlight the lack of public monuments honouring women and girls. The empty statue base was unveiled by YWCA staff at Canada Place on Monday, ahead of International Women's Day. Titled Reserved for Her, it's meant to highlight that just 12 per cent of permanent public statues in Canada depict women, while 65 per cent honour men, according to the YWCA's estimates. "We know that especially Indigenous women, Black women, racializ
The long-disappeared game Twisted metal is coming back and will be adapted to a live-action show!
As many as 250 people were left stranded after a malfunction shut down a ski lift at Marble Mountain Saturday. Firefighters, search and rescue groups from around the region, and ski patrol trainees all worked together to evacuate the lift, a process which took between two and a half to three hours. Some skiers spent that time suspended in the air as high as 60 feet, or three stories. "Everyone was very cold," says Marble Mountain operations manager Richard Wells. "Anyone on a four pack, they wer