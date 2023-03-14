Deputies: 21-year-old motorcyclist killed in Deltona crash after fleeing traffic stop

Storyful

The wreckage of a plane that went missing on January 24 has been found in Divilacan, the Philippines, photos released by the Philippine Coast Guard show.According to the coast guard K9 unit, the wreckage of the Cessna 206 plane was found crashed in the mountainous area of Ditarum in Divilacan.Local news, citing a briefing from the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO), reported that none of the six passengers aboard the plane survived the crash.The dead were identified and their remains were to be brought to Divilacan town as soon as possible, local news said. Credit: Philippine Coast Guard via Storyful