Deputies: 2 dead after truck runs through stop sign in Preble County Saturday
Inspectors who conducted a surprise visit to FCI Tallahassee found moldy food, rodents, and menstrual products plugging leaks.
The murder of a 16-year-old boy could prove a “tipping point for French society”, Emmanuel Macron’s government warned as civilians were told not to take the law into their own hands.
Rep. Mike Gallagher is mocked after delivering one helluva hot take on Christmas trees.
In the first of two trials of people involved in the beheading of teacher Samuel Paty in a Paris suburb in 2020, six teenagers will appear Monday in juvenile court. Five of the teenagers have been charged with criminal conspiracy with intent to cause violence for having accepted money to identify Paty to Abdoullakh Anzorov, who then stabbed and him near the school in Conflans-Sainte-Honorine.Anzorov, who was 18 at the time and shot dead by police at the scene, murdered Paty after messages spread
PRINCE GEORGE — Mounties in Prince George, B.C., say a 12-year-old boy killed himself in response to online sextortion. Police say they issued the statement Monday, more than six weeks after the boy shot himself, to warn parents about the dangers to other children. Officers went to the boy’s home on Oct. 12 and found him with a gunshot wound, police say. "We are calling for parents and caregivers to be honest with their youth about the dangers of online activity, especially if they are engaging
Leo Varadkar, the Prime Minister of Ireland, said Ireland's incitement-to-hatred legislation was "not up to date for the social media age."
Caroline Glachan was found dead in the river Leven, Renton, Dunbartonshire on August 25 1996.
Man charged with felony possession of a firearm
From elderly grandparents to young children, these are the people known to still be captive.
Six teenagers go on trial Monday in Paris for their alleged roles in the beheading of a teacher who showed caricatures of the prophet of Islam to his class, a killing that led authorities to reaffirm France's cherished rights of expression and secularism. Samuel Paty, a history and geography teacher, was killed on Oct. 16, 2020, near his school in a northwest Paris suburb by an 18-year-old of Chechen origin who had become radicalized. Paty’s name was disclosed on social media after a class debate on free expression during which he showed caricatures published by the satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo, which triggered a newsroom massacre by extremists in January 2015.
Joanne Cook will always remember the parties, the lobster boils, and just sitting on the deck with her favourite book at her family cottage in Stanhope, P.E.I.But those memories will be all that she has now. The cottage burned to the ground Saturday.It was one of four incidents in northern Queens County over the weekend that RCMP are investigating as suspected arson."It was just a little 24 by 24 box, but it was our 24 by 24 box and we loved it," Cook said on Sunday."There are things that I'm go
A busy thoroughfare in northwest Calgary features a strip of low-cost hotels, motels and lodges. Signs along 16th Avenue N.W. advertise their features: cable TV, free local calls and coin-operated laundry. One announces "Microwave and fridge on request."Now there's something of a growing trend — guests renting by the month. Many owners in the Montgomery district aren't keen to talk about monthly stay rates with reporters, but they do offer up some basic details. Yes, it's happening more often th
Investigators are “working hard” to determine the motive behind a shooting that left three Palestinian college students wounded in Vermont, Burlington Police Chief Jon Murad said Monday.
Former WWE superstar to be sentenced in deadly DUI crash
Three college students of Palestinian descent were wounded Saturday night in a shooting in Burlington, Vermont, by an unidentified gunman, who opened fire at them "without speaking,” according to police. A preliminary investigation by the Burlington Police Department determined the three students, all in their 20s, were shot outside the home of one of the victim's relatives, which they were visiting for the Thanksgiving holiday, police said in a statement Sunday. “In this charged moment, no one can look at this incident and not suspect that it may have been a hate-motivated crime," Burlington Police Chief Jon Murad said in a statement.
The truce between Israel and Hamas has given people in Gaza a chance to take stock of the extent of the destruction around them.
The recent "punt" of a sea lion by an orca was reminiscent of a scene caught on video 8 years ago, involving perhaps the highest orca punt on record.
On Saturday, a fire broke out at an encampment in Bellevue Square Park. No one was injured in the blaze, but this happened just blocks away from an encampment site that was asked to clear yesterday outside a Toronto Church due to fire safety concerns. Mayor Olivia Chow said she is urging the federal government for more funding to help this crisis.
Surveillance video shows a police cruiser in Regina driving down Broad Street and then crashing into a home.A news release from Regina Police Service issued on Saturday night says the incident occurred on Friday at 7:23 p.m.Police say the cruiser was responding to a call regarding a vehicle driving dangerously on Rochdale Boulevard and North Arnason Street.According to the release, the cruiser was heading north down Broad Street when a car travelling south on Broad turned east on 4th Avenue Nort
A California man accused of killing a homeless man he woke up for blocking a sidewalk while sleeping captured the shooting on video, according to Orange County’s district attorney.