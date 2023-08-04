Going in-depth on Raptors coach Darko Rajakovic

Amit Mann is joined by Eric Koreen to discuss his recent piece on Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic, the Raptors' rotation and more. Watch the full episode on our YouTube channel or listen on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast.

AMIT MANN: There is a podcast I did with another fellow, Philip Markovich, around the time Darko was announced, and he also has Serbian-- you know, Serbian background. And he had mentioned the war and how going through that as a Serbian, how it kind of shaped you and how it made you have a different degree of value on family, and, like, what it means, and the relationships around you. And it seems like Darko has carried that throughout his career, whether it is those dog days when he was doing the practices with kids, when he's working in different parts of the world, he's always taken that with him. And that's like one of his core values as a coach, as a human being, is to care with other people-- no different than the Billy Donovan story that you had just mentioned. How does that contribute to why he is now the coach of the Toronto Raptors, in your opinion?

ERIC KOREEN: Yeah, I mean, I'm always hesitant to say-- like this goes back to Andrea Bargnani, and like just referring to him as the Italian center. Like as if that was some-- we don't have to go through the long Raptors and NBA history of assuming people from a place are that way because they're from a place. But Darko did say like coming from where he came from is a big reason why he values family. So me just like restating his words, he said that.

And you know, I thought one of the like nicer sentiments in the story was-- just before the last section was Billy Donovan kind of saying, like, look, we all want to get ahead in this industry. We're all trying to build careers, and Darko is no different. But he tries to do it without stepping on people.

And again, like, this is a profile of a fairly anonymous first-time head coach. There aren't-- like if I reach out to somebody who, you know, happened to hate Darko, they probably weren't going to agree to the interview. But I thought it was like, you don't have to say all of that, is sort of my point.

ERIC KOREEN: And you know, like, how much did that contribute to him getting the job? Like, last year was rough. Last year, I think, the Raptors have spent so much time thinking and speaking and trying to perfect their, quote unquote, "culture"-- and people roll their eyes at the word "culture," but it can mean anything from practice habits, to interpersonal relationships, to coach-player relationships, to how a team conducts itself when it's on the road. It can mean any number of things.

And I think in my-- like there's probably, if you dig down deep enough with like Masai Ujiri, and Bobby Webster, and the front office, when they look back at last year, like Masai said, I didn't enjoy watching this team. All of them, basically, said the vibes were off. And without saying the vibes that were off--

And I bet there is a big part of them that still probably can't explain it. And like I can't explain it that well either. Like, I saw it happen, and largely the same group that did what it did in the previous season fell so dramatically. But what they did know is people were having a miserable-ish time going to work every day.

And getting somebody who is so enthusiastic, who brings new ideas and a new attitude-- and, again, if not family first, then sort of a unity-first sort of approach, that I could see easily-- and I think I wrote it-- like you could see easily how that would be appealing after a kind of mystifying year where there weren't a lot of happy people walking around. And, like, obviously, when you lose, that--- or I should say, when you fall short of expectations, there shouldn't be a lot of happy people. But the way that-- you know, it's not like there were huge fights, I don't think. But I think very few people were also on, like, the same page as to why anything was or wasn't happening. And to get somebody with a new vision, and a new outlook, and, certainly, maybe, less baggage and a lighter touch, I could see exactly why that would be appealing to them.

And then, on the on-court aspect, and also the degree of research-- and he seems like a workhorse, no different than Nick Nurse was, too. No different than a lot of these candidates, is that they've kind of gone through the mud a little bit to get to where they got to. And one of the quotes here from Sam Presti from your story, he's pulling from basketball all over the world. And when he's watching, he's watching, and he's studying. And I think about how that could help the Raptors, how that can help players, and just his overall focus, and the other parts of the aspects of why he was hired, it must be that there's going to be a different perspective that he's going to be offering-- something that maybe isn't as common in the NBA and NBA circles.

And I wonder what we're going to find that out as soon as we get to the season here and as we learn more about Darko, because he's going to have a hell of a time trying to make spacing, and shooting, and fun things to happen on the offensive end, because it's going to be very tough. But did you get into that kind of conversation with him at all about-- with Darko, like, his vision as a basketball coach?

I have to think it's on purpose now that he is like avoiding going into too many details about that, simply because the reality is that while he has some preferences, he would never say his preferences are more important than the talent and the type of players you have. You can want to be the 2014 Spurs, and I'm sure something like that would be his preference. I mean, it would almost be anybody's preference.

But like, especially, him coming from a European background, and he mentioned it, like lots of player movement and ball movement-- and that's something we, obviously, didn't see from the Raptors, haven't really seen since Marc Gasol left. And so I think that's his preference, but he's not going to be able to do that if the right players aren't there.

Now, I think there's something to think about with Scottie Barnes if all of a sudden he's a hub in the same way that, like, prime Marc Gasol was in his career. And you have lots of-- if you don't have that shooting-- which the Raptors, if they put their best shooting lineup in the league-- or, their best possible shooting lineup is probably a below-average NBA shooting lineup, to say nothing of non-optimal shooting lineups might look like.

But if you get players moving, a bit more unpredictability with your off-ball movement, a bit less-- the big thing I'm thinking of is like Scotty, Pascal Siakam, and OG Anunoby, when they get the ball-- sort of like whether it's at the elbow, whether it's beyond the 3-point line-- like, they all kind of like to take a moment or two, survey the landscape, and see what's happening with the defense.

And I'm sure one of his big focuses is going to be like, can you cut that down by a half a second? Can you like start your move and see how, you know, the defense reacts to you forcing a quicker sort of decision from them? And that takes time. Like, that that's going to probably be a big part of-- you know, other than the lack of shooting that we've mentioned, why things probably won't look very good offensively to begin with. But I think that's the step that needs to happen with this team because we saw, with a very deliberate mismatch hunting offense, the ceiling was-- you know, on the half-court offense was so low that they had to like game the system in any way they could.

AMIT MANN: To rebounds, turnovers? Yes. [LAUGHS]

ERIC KOREEN: Yeah, [INAUDIBLE] that's for shots per game. And if they didn't get that, it was probably going to be pretty hard to win a game. And there's-- we were talking about, at the time, it's probably not sustainable in the playoffs if you're lucky enough to get there when teams are better, and more sure-handed, and just have guys who are offenses unto themselves sometimes, it's a lot more difficult to create those types of advantages. It's even less sustainable.

So I think forcing some players out of their comfort zones of-- whether it's a player like Pascal Siakam who, I think since 2019-20, has been either the top usage guy on the Raptors-- I think he has been the top usage guy on the Raptors every year. That, I wouldn't expect that to change assuming the roster remains the same. But it's how you're making those decisions. It's how quickly you're making your decisions-- yeah, and then, beyond that, as I said, Barnes and what's happening around Scottie Barnes is going to be really interesting to me.

Yeah, it's true that we've all been kind of saying the same things about the Raptors offense and what it could be. It's 0.5, it's ball movement, it's player movement, it's cutting, and, on the defensive end, it's limiting corner 3's. It's protecting the paint.