Depth options that could make Blue Jays bullpen postseason proof

Jordan Romano aside, the Blue Jays bullpen has been underwhelming this season but a trade for either Pittsburgh's David Bednar or Detroit Tiger Gregory Soto could strengthen Toronto's relief core for a postseason run.





Video Transcript

- Number two on this shopping list is the bullpen. Even though guys like Tim Mazza and Adam Simber and, certainly, Jordan Romano have been super consistent throughout the year, this just doesn't seem to be a deep enough group, especially when you're talking about making a postseason run and how important your relief core becomes in October and early November.

There isn't really a flamethrower in the Blue Jays bullpen, a guy that can throw 100, that can miss the bats, they can get the big strikeouts in the big moments. Actually, the lack of strikeouts in the pen has been sort of a pain point for the Blue Jays through the first months of this regular season. A couple of options on the trade block come to mind, and that is David Bednar from the Pirates and Gregory Soto from the Detroit Tigers.

