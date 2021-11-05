In-Depth: Federal vaccine mandate details revealed

The Canadian Press

ATLANTA (AP) — Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell did not play Thursday night against the Atlanta Hawks because of a sprained right ankle. Mitchell injured the ankle in closing seconds of the first half Tuesday against the Sacramento Kings. He returned in the second half and finished with a season-high 36 points in a 119-113 victory. Mitchell insisted the injury wasn't serious or related to a severe ankle sprain last season that caused him to miss the final 16 games of the regular season and the pl