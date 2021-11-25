In-Depth: Debunking the claim that vaccines don't prevent infection

The Canadian Press

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — At least until the past two games, Matthew Stafford had smoothly handled just about every aspect of the enormous adjustment in moving from the Detroit Lions to the Los Angeles Rams. This week, he faces another new challenge: A Thanksgiving without a football game to play. “I loved playing on Thanksgiving,” Stafford said after practice on a 77-degree Wednesday with the Rams (7-3), who travel to Green Bay on Sunday. “For the tradition, for the game, for all of that, bu