In-Depth: Debunking the claim that vaccines don't prevent infection
While it's true vaccines don't prevent all infections, there's plenty of evidence they significantly reduce the risk of one.
The Blue Jays are reportedly in the mix for one of the best pitchers on the market this offseason.
This goal is a perfect metaphor for the Canadiens' 2021-22 campaign.
Why the NHL is choosing to do what it hasn't previous — organize an All-Star Game in an Olympic year — is both a valid and easily-answerable question.
Toronto Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes got off to a quick start with the Raptors but has now seemingly hit a bit of a rookie wall. Amit Mann discusses what’s changed and how Barnes can get through this rough patch.
American and Canadian hockey fans stand united today, and all it took was a couple of poorly designed Olympic hockey uniforms to get it done.
Aaron Rodgers was quick to show his legion-less toes and explain he has a fractured one.
Steve Cohen called out Steven Matz's agent for "unprofessional behavior."
The Calgary Flames and the Edmonton Oilers are dominating the Pacific Division but which team's hot start can be projected into postseason success.
Looking for some Turkey Day values in your DFS lineups? We've got you covered.
French striker Karim Benzema was found guilty of "complicity" in the incident that rocked the nation's soccer scene in 2015.
People can't stop talking about the McMansion on Twitter.
Toronto Raptors point guard Fred VanVleet was left to shoulder a lot of the leadership void when Kyle Lowry left, along with handling more point-guard duties and still producing on the defensive end. He’s done all of it.
Nick Nurse asked Gary Trent Jr. to improved in two areas ahead of the 2021-22 season. Thus far, Trent Jr. has steamed past what was expected and is making a case for a bigger role in the offence.
The 63-year-old Bradley, father of TFC captain Michael Bradley, parted ways with Los Angeles FC last Thursday after a 12-13-9 season.
The Oilers star has always had the ability to turn chances into goals at an elite rate, but Draisaitl has somehow found a whole new gear this season.
An upstart AFC contender hosting the defending Super Bowl champions headlines a very intriguing Week 12 slate of games in the NFL.
SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Aaron Ekblad scored 2:39 into overtime and the Florida Panthers won their record-tying 11th straight home game to start the season by topping the Philadelphia Flyers 2-1 on Wednesday night. After a faceoff win in the 3-on-3 session, Ekblad worked a give-and-go with Jonathan Huberdeau, zipping in the winner from the low slot for his sixth of the season. Sam Bennett had a goal and an assist, and Anthony Duclair and Ekblad dished out assists for Florida, which won its fourth st
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — At least until the past two games, Matthew Stafford had smoothly handled just about every aspect of the enormous adjustment in moving from the Detroit Lions to the Los Angeles Rams. This week, he faces another new challenge: A Thanksgiving without a football game to play. “I loved playing on Thanksgiving,” Stafford said after practice on a 77-degree Wednesday with the Rams (7-3), who travel to Green Bay on Sunday. “For the tradition, for the game, for all of that, bu
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Patrice Bergeron, David Pastrnak and Charlie Coyle each had a goal and an assist to lead the Boston Bruins over the Buffalo Sabres 5-1 on Wednesday night. Mike Reilly and Taylor Hall also scored, Nick Foligno had two assists and rookie Jeremy Swayman made 24 saves as Boston bounced back from a 4-0 loss to Calgary on Sunday for its fourth win in five games and third straight on the road. The Bruins chased Sabres goalie Aaron Dell with four first-period goals on the 22 shots h
CLEVELAND (AP) — Devin Booker scored 35 points, Chris Paul had 12 assists and made four free throws in the final 8.8 seconds and the Phoenix Suns extended their winning streak to 14 games, holding off the Cleveland Cavaliers 120-115 on Wednesday night. Phoenix’s run started with a victory over Cleveland on Oct. 30, coming after a 1-3 opening for the defending Western Conference champions. The Suns have been perfect since and improved the NBA’s best road record to 7-1. Paul finished with 17 point