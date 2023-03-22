Dept. of Energy presents technology to reduce carbon in the air

Reuters Videos

STORY: This Egyptian startup is aiming to turn billions of plastic bags into tilesLocator: Sharqiya, EgyptTileGreen's product could reduce the amount of waste going into the Mediterranean Seaand help bring down emissionsfrom the building sectorPlastic waste is melted and compressed at a factory on the outskirts of CairoThe tiles are used for outdoor paving(Khaled Raafat, TileGreen co-founder)“So far, we have recycled more than five million plastic bags, but this is just the beginning. We aim that by 2025, we will have recycled more than five billion plastic bags. Currently, we have plans to expand in Egypt, and we have plans to expand in some Arab countries. We started working on this with our partners, real estate developers and contracting companies who tried our product and liked it very much and want to spread its usage.”Egypt is one of the worst polluters in the Mediterranean regionNearly 82,000 tons of plastic waste enter the sea each yearThat’s according to a 2020 report by the International Union for Conservation of Nature