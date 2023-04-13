Denver's 'Little Purple Van' brings mental health help where it’s needed most

The Daily Beast

The Daily Beast/TwitterAriana Grande is no stranger to addressing toxic fandom. In her years as an A-list pop diva, the “thank u, next” singer has been forced to defend herself from slut-shamers, rumors about her being difficult to work with, and even accusations that she milked her ex-partner Mac Miller’s death for attention. Now, Grande is urging social media users to stop commenting on her body following intense online speculation that she has an eating disorder.“I think we should be gentler