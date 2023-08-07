Denver's Blair-Caldwell African American Research Library reopening

The Daily Beast

Kevin Wurm/ReutersSenate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) was interrupted repeatedly by jeers during a breakfast speech in his home state of Kentucky Saturday, for what appeared to be the entirety of his appearance. While the Associated Press describes how McConnell “arrived to a prolonged standing ovation,” and “received a rousing welcome from the party faithful,” he was also met with boos as he told the crowd that he and his wife, Elaine, were “really excited to be back” at the 143rd Ann