Denver7 Things To Do: August 19-20, 2023 Saturday 7AM
Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some fun events you might enjoy. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in the Denver metro area and beyond this weekend.
A win on the field isn't the end of the fight for Spain's women's soccer team. It has to be the beginning, or things will never change.
Royal Caribbean's Wonder of the Seas Captain Rob Hempstead told passengers that the ship may wait for latecomers, but only under two circumstances.
Connor McDavid may have won the Hart Trophy last season, but he couldn't carry a beer league team to a victory in its championship game.
LIV Golf’s Brooks Koepka just narrowly missed earning an automatic spot on the U.S. Ryder Cup team on Sunday.
Novak Djokovic said his rivalry with Carlos Alcaraz was becoming like the one he shared with the Spaniard’s compatriot, Rafa Nadal, after needing nearly four hours to outlast the 20-year-old world No 1 in an epic Cincinnati Open final on Sunday.
MADRID (AP) — Olga Carmona, whose goal won the Women’s World Cup for Spain on Sunday, learned after the final of her father’s death, the Spanish soccer federation said. The federation did not say when Carmona’s father died or give a cause of death. It also did not say exactly when Carmona was informed about her father's death or who told her. After the final whistle, she was among the Spanish players celebrating and dancing on the field, and appeared to participate normally during the trophy pre
Tom Brady considers his niece Maya to be the “most athletic person” in the Brady family
Texas rookie DeMarvion Overshown had secured a spot as the fourth linebacker and a role in place of safety Jayron Kearse in the team’s big nickel defense.
Conor McGregor says he's "being kept from my livelihood" after revealing he's not going to be cleared for a December return to the UFC.
The NFL preseason's second week featured some notable rookies struggling to find their way, while others made a strong impression.
Joe Rogan and Daniel Cormier think Sean O'Malley's UFC 292 title win speaks to how stacked bantamweight is.
Dana White has rarely been more definitive in calling for a fighter's retirement than Chris Weidman after his UFC 292 loss.
Danish royal Count Nikolai of Monpezat and his girlfriend, Benedikte Thoustrup, shared some photos from England's final against Spain to their Instagram Stories on Sunday
DrivervTadasuke Makino was taken to a hospital after the crash, but he is reportedly expected to be discharged tomorrow.
I've been planning vacations to the Orlando, Florida, theme parks for 11 years, so I've figured out how to save money on things like food and merch.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Lionel Messi scored early in regulation and converted the first shot in penalty kicks as Inter Miami beat Nashville SC 10-9 on penalties in the Leagues Cup final on Saturday night. Messi scored for the 10th time in seven games since joining Inter Miami — all in the Leagues Cup competition — converting in the 23rd minute. The ball landed at Messi’s feet after a pass from teammate Robert Taylor was blocked. Messi dribbled past Nashville defender Walker Zimmerman and unleash
The World Cup final takes place on Sunday with the Lionesses taking on Spain Down Under. Find out more about key player Alessia Russo ahead of the match here…
This was an incompletion, but it was still a remarkable throw by Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
MASON, Ohio (AP) — Novak Djokovic outlasted Carlos Alcaraz in a thrilling rematch of their Wimbledon final, winning 5-7, 7-6 (7), 7-6 (4) on Sunday to take the Western & Southern Open. In a match that lasted three hours, 49 minutes, the longest best-of-three sets final in ATP Tour history (since 1990), the No. 2-seeded Djokovic avenged his loss last month to the top-ranked Alcaraz and earned his 95th career title, passing Ivan Lendl for third among men in the professional era, dating to 1968. In
OLYMPIA FIELDS, Ill. (AP) — Viktor Hovland kept hitting every shot just the way he wanted on the back nine at Olympia Fields. Rory McIlroy was keeping his card and kept writing “3” in just about every box. Hovland delivered the best round of his career at just the right time Sunday, turning a two-man race into a one-man show by breaking the course record with a 9-under 61 to surge past Scottie Scheffler and Matt Fitzpatrick and win the BMW Championship. The previous mark of 62 had been set twice