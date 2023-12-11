Denver7 Holiday Storytime with Jacyln Allen- Day After Mention 6AM

The Canadian Press

DETROIT (AP) — Claude Giroux and Vladimir Tarasenko each had a goal and an assist and the Ottawa Senators beat Detroit 5-1 on Saturday night in a game overshadowed by a hit from behind that left Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin unconscious on the ice. Larkin was down for about a minute after being cross-checked in the back of the head and neck by Ottawa’s Mathieu Joseph Eventually, Larkin was able to stand up, but was hunched over as he was assisted to the locker room. The team released a statemen