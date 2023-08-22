Denver weather: A nice cool down by the end of the week
The hot weather will continue through Wednesday, followed by an increase in moisture and cloud cover for the end of the week.
The hot weather will continue through Wednesday, followed by an increase in moisture and cloud cover for the end of the week.
One critic called the far-right House member a "sick loser" for using the storm to joust at a familiar GOP target.
Tropical Storms Franklin and Harold threaten the Gulf coast and Hispaniola, with Canada's East Coast also being monitored closely
Remnant moisture from the tropical system drenching California will move into Western Canada this week, but it won’t be enough to help B.C.’s fires
Flooding brought on by Tropical Storm Hilary forced the closure of Death Valley National Park and backcountry roads in Southern California on Sunday, August 20.According to the National Park Service (NPS), this footage was taken on Sunday morning near Zabriskie Point in Death Valley National Park. The park was closed on Sunday amid reports of flowing mud and debris.“For your safety, please do not attempt to enter the park,” the NPS wrote on Facebook.A flood watch was in effect for southeastern California until Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. Credit: Death Valley National Park via Storyful
35,000 people ordered to evacuate over the weekend with hundreds of wildfires continuing to burn
There will be a lack of late summer heat across most of eastern Canada for the remainder of August, with major cities like Toronto, Ottawa and Montreal unlikely to reach 30°C at all this month. Quite the formidable feat!
A much-deserved bout of fall-like temperatures is on the way for Ontario as we move into the final days of August
Remnant moisture from the tropical system drenching California will move into Western Canada this week, but it won’t be enough to help B.C.’s fires
BC Wildfire Service says critical equipment used to fight some of the province's devastating blazes has been moved and sometimes stolen, in one case three times. The fire service says the pumps, sprinklers, hoses and ATVs that have been taken in the North Shuswap area are "critically impacting" the effectiveness of structural protection. Information officer Forrest Tower says if residents who have chosen to stay behind despite evacuation orders have ideas for where equipment should be placed, th
ALEXANDROUPOLIS, Greece (AP) — Firefighters on Tuesday found the burnt bodies of 18 people believed to have been migrants who had crossed the Turkish border into an area of northeastern Greece where wildfires have raged for days. The discovery near the city of Alexandroupolis came as hundreds of firefighters battled dozens of wildfires across the country amid gale-force winds. On Monday, two people died and two firefighters were injured in separate fires in northern and central Greece. With thei
YELLOWKNIFE — Crews continued Tuesday to battle wildfires that have forced seven out of every 10 Northwest Territories residents from their homes — or about 30,000 people. Fire information officer Mike Westwick says one fire remains about 15 kilometres from Yellowknife, the capital of 20,000 people, and one of multiple communities under an evacuation order. Westwick says firefighting work at Fort Smith, on the Alberta-N.W.T. boundary, is expected to be particularly challenging given temperatures
Some much-needed help is coming to B.C. from the remnants of Hilary, but the the reprieve from the poor air quality and the support in the battle against the wildfires will be short-lived
The Californian desert city of Palm Springs has been cut off after Tropical Storm Hilary flooded streets and brought down power lines across southern parts of the Golden State.
A massive earthquake and tsunami destroyed the Fukushima Daiichi plant’s cooling systems, causing three of its reactors to melt and contaminate their cooling water. View on euronews
Northwest Territories also hit by latest outbreak of drought-inspired summer blazes
The Dominican Republic raised possible flood warnings for all but eight of its 31 provinces Tuesday, as heavy rains from Tropical Storm Franklin began pounding the island of Hispaniola, flooding some communities.
The historic wildfire season currently plaguing Canada is expected to persist, perhaps becoming even worse in the coming weeks – a potentially devastating forecast made more likely due to human-caused climate change, according to new research. Drought and hot conditions contributed to an unprecedented start to the fire season in Canada and has kept the fires burning all over the country since late April says Kristina Dahl, senior climate scientist at the Union of Concerned Scientists. The hot and dry conditions are expected to persist in the coming weeks, with forecasts in many regions calling for an above-average fire risk for the rest of August and through September, presenting the opportunity for the wildfires to continue at the current pace or even worsen, Dahl told ABC News.
Tropical Storm Franklin will move over Haiti and the Dominican Republic before strengthening is expected in the Atlantic. Here’s the forecast.
The Coachella Valley got 2 to 4 inches of rain at lower elevations, including in Palm Springs and Indio, and about 4 to 6 inches farther west, the National Weather Service said.
South Mississippi swelters with 100 degree days as tropical systems bring hopes of rain and threats of severe weather.