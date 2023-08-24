Denver weather: Flash flood watch goes into effect 9 a.m. Friday

Colorado's weather-pattern is about to shift away from the stretch of 90-degree days to a risk of flash flooding and much-cooler temperatures as unsettled weather moves across the state. Heavy rain is expected to begin Friday potentially extending through Saturday across the Denver metro area stretching along the I-25 Corridor and the eastern plains, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder. In its Thursday update, the NWS said the “potentially significant event” could bring heavy rainfall but severe storms were at this point unlikely. A flash flood watch will go into effect at 9 a.m. Friday through Noon on Saturday which includes the Denver metro area and northeast Colorado. Click for a full list of communities under the flash flood watch.