Denver voting totals continue to lag behind 2019 numbers as Election Day approaches
As Election Day in Denver approaches, voting totals continue to lag compared to the city’s most recent municipal election in 2019.
As Election Day in Denver approaches, voting totals continue to lag compared to the city’s most recent municipal election in 2019.
The extremist lawmaker tried to rewrite history during a widely criticized interview with CBS journalist Lesley Stahl.
A Manhattan grand jury indicted Donald Trump last week. The former president is expected to be arraigned on Tuesday.
Donald Trump or Ron DeSantis for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024? Maybe neither, voters in New Hampshire say.
Trump is planning an evening speech at his Mar-a-Lago estate hours after the arraignment. His campaign is already fundraising off the indictment.
Finland's Prime Minister Sanna Marin conceded defeat on Sunday in a close-fought election for parliament.
What doesn’t kill Trump may make him stronger, for now. But it may make his party weaker, Richard Hall writes
FBI agents seized thousands of government records, some marked as highly classified, from Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in August. The investigation is one of two criminal inquiries into the former president being led by Special Counsel Jack Smith.
Sanna Marin may have been defeated in Finland’s elections, but the party isn’t over for the glamorous yet polarising prime minister.
Trump’s Secret Service detail is working with the NYPD to safely escort him into the courthouse
(Bloomberg) -- Bulgarians are voting in their fifth election in two years, seeking to end turmoil that has paralyzed the political system and put at risk European Union unity over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergOPEC+ Makes Shock Million-Barrel Cut in New Inflation RiskWarner Bros. Nears Deal for Harry Potter Video SeriesSwiss Prosecutors Probe Credit Suisse Deal, Job Cuts SeenBillionaire Blocked From His New Palace Blasts ‘Socialist’ IndiaOil Surges Most in a Year After OPE
"I had stopped leaving my bed. I had stopped eating. I was dropping weight," Fetterman told CBS News of his condition before receiving treatment.
Nicola Sturgeon has said online rumours and the need to seek more privacy was "part of the reason" she resigned. The former SNP leader announced her shock resignation as Scotland's first minister in February, saying "in my head and in my heart" she knew it was time to step down. One of the claims she dismissed was she was a "secret lesbian" who had an affair with a female French diplomat and the pair had bought a house from tennis star Sir Andy Murray's mother Judy as a love nest.
In May 2021, George Soros contributed $1 million to Color of Change PAC, which supported Alvin Bragg. But Soros did not donate to Bragg directly.
His name has been plastered on this city’s tabloids, bolted to its buildings and cemented to a special breed of brash New York confidence. Now, with Donald Trump due to return to the place that put him on the map, the city he loved is poised to deliver his comeuppance. Rejected by its voters, ostracized by its protesters and now rebuked by its jurors, the people of New York have one more thing on which to splash Trump's name: Indictment No. 71543-23.
Liberal candidates won only three seats in Monday's provincial election on Prince Edward Island, but that will be enough to replace the Green Party as the province's Official Opposition. Liberal Leader Sharon Cameron was not among the winning candidates, and will not have a seat in the legislature. In a speech late Monday night, however, she said she still plans to hold government accountable. "I'm still going to be a pain in the ass. I'll be their pain in the ass somewhere, but I will be a pain
Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson reveals his strategy for winning Republican voters and besting Donald Trump in the 2024 GOP presidential primary.
South Africa's main opposition party, the Democratic Alliance, re-elected John Steenhuisen as its leader on Sunday, putting him in prime position as it campaigns to unseat the ruling African National Congress (ANC) in next year's national elections. The forty-seven year old, who received 83% of the vote at the Democratic Alliance's national congress in Johannesburg, was running against the former mayor of Johannesburg, Mpho Phalatse, who would have been only the second Black leader in the party's history. Steenhuisen will serve a three-year term as leader of the Democratic Alliance, which has historically appealed to a largely white demographic.
Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson said he is running for the White House in 2024, joining Donald Trump and Nikki Haley in the Republican field.
CHARLOTTETOWN — Prince Edward Island's election campaign rolled through its final weekend with the Progressive Conservatives in a celebratory mood, while the Liberals steeled themselves to battle it out with the Greens heading to the ballot Monday. Voters in the province have been buffeted by shortages in health care and housing services, and pummeled by effects of climate change. Heading into the election campaign the Progressive Conservatives held 15 of the legislature's 27 seats, the Green Pa
Donald Trump called on his supporters to protest about his indictment - so how are they responding?