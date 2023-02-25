Denver school rallying behind 7th grade student recently diagnosed with rare cancer
Students and staff at Florida Pitt Waller School in Denver are supporting 7th grader Verlensky Siffrain, who was recently diagnosed with a rare form of bone cancer.
Students and staff at Florida Pitt Waller School in Denver are supporting 7th grader Verlensky Siffrain, who was recently diagnosed with a rare form of bone cancer.
The owner of the house offered it to the school.
The bill would gut gender studies majors, remove what it calls "identity politics" from core courses, and forbid funding to some programs.
The 7-year-old said he wanted to kill the teachers and then the students by stabbing them in the heart, according to the sheriff’s office.
Police release the identities of those killed in a shooting at Michigan State University on Monday.
Personal support workers and licensed practical nurses can now upgrade their credentials without leaving their current jobs. Under a new pilot program, they can study part time, while still making full-time wages and paying no tuition. The $13.3 million program, funded through an agreement with the federal government, was announced Friday in Saint John. It will give 208 people a chance to train in Saint John and Bathurst. Trevor Holder, minister of post-secondary education, training and labour,
Two more universities have revoked the honorary doctor of laws degree bestowed on Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond. McGill University told CBC News the university's senate voted to revoke the honorary degree awarded to her in 2014. In a public statement on the same day, Carleton University said the university's senate passed a motion to rescind her degree awarded to her in 2019. Last fall, CBC published a story casting doubt on Turpel-Lafond's claim to Indigenous ancestry. In the wake of that story, a g
"Nobody deserves to work their whole life," Greyson Thurman, a student who helped organize the GoFundMe campaign, said.
A school that banned girls from wearing skirts was closed on Friday after pupils staged a protest against the uniform policy.
The Moscow, Idaho, house where four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death will be demolished, according to the university president. "This is a healing step" in the wake of a "crime that shook our community," president Scott Green said in a letter to students and employees on Friday. "We are evaluating options where students may be involved in the future development of the property," Green added.
You’ve never seen — and heard — a snow day announcement quite like this one from Michigan.
Scott Green, the university’s president, said the structure’s demolition is “a healing step” for the community.
The students want the DeSantis administration to end its attack on diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives in colleges and universities.
Pupils at a school in Cornwall have flipped tables in protest against new rules over going to the toilet. The demonstration took place at Penrice Academy in St Austell, Cornwall, on Friday, as "hundreds of students" rallied against a new rule banning students from going to the bathroom during lessons. Additionally, the new rules are said to include a "red card scheme" which requires girls to have a special card to go to the loo during class while on their periods.
An elderly high school janitor was forced to come out of retirement after his rent was increased. Now, three students are trying to make it possible for him to retire again.
Taxpayers should not have to pay money intended for students for board members’ illegal decisions. | Editorial
The school president said the home where four University of Idaho students were fatally stabbed last fall will be "a healing step" in the process.
Shanna Hayes in 2007 became the first member of her immediate family to attend college. "At no point did I actually have that conversation," Hayes said, referring to her lack of financial planning before enrolling at New England College in New Hampshire. The finances of Hayes and millions of other Americans are in the hands of the U.S. Supreme Court as it hears arguments next Tuesday in appeals by President Joe Biden's administration of lower court rulings blocking his plan announced last August to cancel $430 billion in student debt.
South Burlington principal sings school closures
A protest broke out in Penrice Academy, St Austell, on Friday against a new school rule which bans pupils from going to the toilet during lessons.
Police say additional security is at Millbrook High School on Friday.