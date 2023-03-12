Denver school officials, parents talk school safety at community meeting
The shooting near Denver’s East High School last month claimed the life of 16-year-old Luis Garcia and left many worried about school safety.
The shooting near Denver’s East High School last month claimed the life of 16-year-old Luis Garcia and left many worried about school safety.
The teacher was arrested at the school’s campus
“My heart actually did break.”
MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Ontario high school students will soon be required to pass a technological education course to graduate. Education Minister Stephen Lecce announced today that the requirement will start with students who enter Grade 9 in September 2024. Students will have to complete a Grade 9 or 10 technological education course, covering sectors such as construction, transportation, manufacturing, computer technology, hospitality and communication. The government is framing the move as a wa
VANCOUVER — Former judge Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond says she's satisfied in her "past work, identity and self-worth," after the British Columbia Civil Liberties Association revoked an award because its board members believed she falsified her claims of Indigenous identity. In her most expansive recent remarks since a CBC investigation last fall raised questions about her claim of Cree heritage, Turpel-Lafond said it's "liberating" to be freed of honours because it permits her to "focus on what rea
This article was originally published on 23 February 2022.
Pupils who became used to going to the toilet when they wanted during lockdown are now ‘flexing their muscles’, a headteachers’ union has said.
The parents of a ninth grade South Carolina student who said she was accosted by a teacher for walking to class instead of stopping and reciting the Pledge of Allegiance are suing the teacher, principal, school district and state education officials. Marissa Barnwell said she was walking quietly to class and decided not to stop for the pledge or a moment of silence that followed. Barnwell was then sent to the principal's office, which she said was humiliating because she feared she was in trouble.
The social housing inventory on P.E.I. is about to grow by at least 32 units, thanks to the work of carpenters-in-training in Summerside and Charlottetown. Organizers say the new projects will help, in a small way, with two of the Island's biggest challenges — the housing crisis and the shortage of skilled construction workers. The Construction Association of P.E.I. is developing a prototype for an energy-efficient tiny home, and will then build 30 over the next three years. "As an industry, we
Student loan debt is a national crisis, with approximately 45 million Americans steeped in a total of $1.6 trillion in federal student loan debt. A fair portion of that could soon be eliminated, if...
Jenna Lee married at 19, so she struggled to connect with her classmates in college. She knows she missed out on the "normal" college experience.
Kevin Skarupa recently spoke to the third-graders at Northwood School.
The provincial government is bringing in a new mandatory technological education credit for Ontario high school students, the education minister announced Friday. In a news release, the province said the change will begin with students entering Grade 9 in September of 2024. "I am proud to announce another step forward to ensure all students learn the critical skills necessary to succeed and get a good paying job," said Education Minister Stephen Lecce, in a statement. "By requiring students to t
As Sweden’s minister for education, I faced an incredibly difficult question in March 2020: should we keep our schools open or close them? I followed the advice of our scientists and experts. We kept our primary, lower secondary and pre-schools open throughout almost the whole pandemic.
PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Department of Education launched a hotline this week for people to report classroom lessons that use critical race theory or emotional support curriculum, concepts that have been the target of conservative outrage in recent years. The Arizona Republic reports that the “Empower Hotline” was a key campaign promise of Republican Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Horne, who ran on a platform that promised to focus on math and reading instruction and “declare war” on
Fewer underserved teens want to go to college compared to their peers, new survey results from the ECMC Foundation and VICE Media Group show.
The party would consult on a ‘report card’ to replace the four headline grades that Ofsted awards to schools, Bridget Phillipson will say.
Arizona Christian University has filed a lawsuit against the Washington Elementary School District after the district ended a long-standing student-teacher program with the private university.
Amanda Spielman told school and college leaders that clearer guidelines on relationships and sex education could help the sector ‘get it right’.
Linda Blackford: A new four-year college is a tough sell, but at least it could force legislators to grapple with serious issues that they’ve abandoned in favor of picking on trans kids and drag queens.
Florida legislators are considering House Bill 1069, which would require students in grades 6 through 12 be taught that “sex is determined by biology and reproductive function at birth.”