Denver Records First Snowfall of the Season, Breaking Snowless Streak

Residents of Denver, Colorado, woke up to falling snow on the morning of December 10, as the city’s 232-day snowless streak came to an end.

According to the National Weather Service, the dry spell in Denver was tied for its longest snowless streak, with the previous record set in 1887.

This footage, filmed by Instagram user @cocitycottage, shows snow falling outside a Denver home decorated with festive lights. Credit: @cocitycottage via Storyful