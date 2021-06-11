Which Denver RB should fantasy managers prioritize?
Andy Behrens takes a close look at the Broncos backfield to answer fantasy managers' running back questions.
Raptors forward Pascal Siakam underwent shoulder surgery and will miss five months.
Colorado Avalanche star Nathan MacKinnon was truly puzzled by a bizarre question following his team's elimination Thursday.
The Utah Jazz are beginning to prove that their regular season success is translating into a legitimate championship run.
Alex Tuch isn't considered a star, but he absolutely should be considered a top threat for the powerhouse Golden Knights.
Keith Appling pleaded not guilty in court on Thursday to a charge that he shot and killed a man last month.
A pair of Colorado Avalanche fans had their flag snatched from them by a belligerent Vegas Golden Knights fan at the end of Game 6, prompting a fight.
Tsitsipas withstood a comeback attempt from Zverev to capture the win in the fifth set.
United States lawmakers have pledged a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Beijing Olympics as part of a wide-ranging China-focused bill passed by the Senate this week.
The Bucks proved they weren't going to go down without a fight in Game 3.
Host Justin Cuthbert breaks down the Vegas Golden Knights' series victory over the Colorado Avalanche, and assesses what's next for both teams after the marquee Round 2 matchup.
Toronto slapped its team's own fans in the face once again as a Canadiens flag flew outside City Hall just days after the CN Tower lit up in Habs colours.
Kyler Murray was a top-10 pick in the 2018 MLB draft.
The proposed playoff would feature the top six conference champions and six at-large teams.
Dianne Durham, who won the 1983 championship at just 15, died in February at 52.
The Latest on soccer's European Championship: ___ The opening match of the coronavirus-delayed European Championship has started. Italy and Turkey are playing their Group A match at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome. There are about 16,000 fans in the stadium. Attendances for most matches at the 24-team tournament in 11 cities around the continent have been cut because of restrictions related to the pandemic. ___ Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli delivered a powerful performance of Giacomo Puccini’s aria “
CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Bears signed first-round draft pick Justin Fields to a four-year contract on Friday. The Bears landed their quarterback of the future when they traded up nine spots with the New York Giants to take the Ohio State star with the No. 11 overall pick. They have him working with the second team for now behind veteran newcomer Andy Dalton, who signed a one-year contract in March, but the question is for how long. Fields was a Heisman Trophy finalist in 2019 and the Big Ten O
Minor league pitchers face a particularly difficult choice amid MLB's coming crackdown, as encouragement and incentive to use sticky substances often flows from the organizations they play for.
A crackdown could be coming on MLB pitchers' long-standing practice of using foreign substances to improve spin. Is this a cheating scandal or something else?
Edwards believes he — and not Colby Covington — deserves the next shot at Kamaru Usman for the UFC welterweight belt.
Canada's Erica Wiebe earned a bronze medal at the Poland Open in Warsaw, which served as the final ranking event of the year ahead of the Tokyo Olympics. The Stittsville, Ont., native claimed a 7-4 victory over American Diamond Guilford in a 76-kilogram match on Thursday. Fellow Canadian Danielle Lappage also wrestled for 68-kilogram bronze on Friday, but was defeated by Kyrgyzstan's Meerim Zhumanazarova 1-3. It was the first international competition for Lappage, of Olds, Alta., during the COVI