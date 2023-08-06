Denver Police Department hoping to recruit more female officers
The Denver Police Department is hoping to recruit more female officers to its force.
The Denver Police Department is hoping to recruit more female officers to its force.
In a statement shared with Sky News, the young woman said the men shouted "if you don't take your clothes off, we will burn you alive". In an interview with Sky News, her mother wept, saying "my daughter is mentally not stable, she's finding it difficult to cope, no words can express her condition". There is no closure for Theim and Thang Piang, parents of 21-year-old university student Hanglalmuan Vaiphei.
The teen’s older brother was “hysterical” at the scene, police said.
Police were called to Earlscourt Park in the city's west end on Saturday morning.
The former Lostprophets frontman Ian Watkins is said to have been taken to hospital after being stabbed.
Court documents say Rodney Mervyn Nichols, 81, confessed because he ‘had to come clean.’
Roby Johnson allegedly used hidden cameras to capture his estranged wife Melody Felicano Johnson’s scheme
The Republican front-runner said there was "no way" he could get a fair trial under Judge Tanya S. Chutkin.
HOUSTON (AP) — Renowned opera singer David Daniels and his husband have pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting another singer in Houston. Daniels, 57, of Ann Arbor, Michigan, and Scott Walters, 40, entered the pleas Friday after a jury was assembled for the trial of the pair on first-degree felony charges of aggravated sexual assault. Both pleaded guilty to sexual assault of an adult, a second-degree felony, and were sentenced to eight years' probation and required to register as sex offenders. D
The Fox News host reached peak blather with his infuriating take on the indictments against the former president.
The Ryanair flight was en route to the Canary Islands but had to land in Portugal after two passengers began fighting.
A woman who ordered food from Doordash says the driver returned to her house days later, tried to rape her, and bit off her fingertips.
"How is that not intimidation?" asked Stephanie Grisham, referring to her former boss's social media message.
CNNCNN anchor Dana Bash couldn’t help but chuckle on Sunday morning when former President Donald Trump’s lawyer asserted that there was a “peaceful transfer of power” after the 2020 election, asking him if he’d seen what happened during the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.Making the rounds on Sunday, John Lauro—who is defending Trump against charges of trying to overthrow the presidential election—appeared on all five major news talk shows. Lauro’s media tour also comes just hours after Trump’s legal team
Trump, who has railed about water flow in the past, took aim at the Biden administration reversing his Department of Energy's easing of showerhead rules.
Storm Shadow missiles struck key bridges linking Crimea with occupied Ukraine, as Kyiv and Moscow traded long-range attacks.
“Trump supporters are so infected with emotion they fail to see their demise or wrongness,” writes reader Diane Kroeze. | Letters to the editor
NEW YORK (AP) — Police have arrested a 17-year-old high school student on a hate-motivated murder charge in the fatal stabbing of a professional dancer during an altercation between two groups of friends at a New York City gas station last weekend. Police took the teenager into custody Friday in connection with the killing of the 28-year-old O'Shae Sibley, who was gay. Authorities declined to release the defendant's name. “Parents lost a child, a child, to something that was clearly a hate crime
The ex-president's team gave a questionable defense for his ominous warning after he appeared in court for conspiracy charges related to the 2020 election.
Already busted for documents he kept at Mar-a-Lago, Trump could soon be in more hot water for the documents that the attorney general says he failed to keep for his NY fraud trial.
Trump called the prosecutor in the case "deranged" the night before. The post Rep. Jamie Raskin Slams ‘Deranged’ Trump Lawyer’s Defense That a Technical Violation of the Constitution Isn’t Criminal (Video) appeared first on TheWrap.