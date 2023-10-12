Denver Police Department becomes first in the state with certified LGBTQ+ liaisons
The Denver Police Department has become the first law enforcement agency in the state to have certified liaisons for the LGBTQ+ community.
Air Canada took one of their Montreal-based B787 first officers out of service on Monday after discovering posts that allegedly showed the pilot holding offensive signs at a Palestine protest.
ReutersAfter nine days of chaos sparked by the sudden downfall of Kevin McCarthy, House Republicans have finally nominated a successor for the Speaker’s gavel: Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA), McCarthy’s longtime number two.In a secret ballot vote held behind closed doors on Wednesday morning, 113 lawmakers chose Scalise, with Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) earning 99 votes, a source familiar with the proceeding told The Daily Beast.For the bitterly divided House GOP, however, a resolution to their leadership
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis declined to provide House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan with any additional information about her investigation of former President Donald Trump and his allies as well as any interactions with the Justice Department, according to a new letter obtained by CNN.
A trial may offer clarity about why, exactly, the former president squirreled away government records at Mar-a-Lago.
In planning for a possible default, Trump's favorite lender chopped down what Trump said he was worth by up to 75%, fraud-trial testimony revealed.
All six of Santos' fellow freshmen New York Republicans now support an effort to kick him out of Congress.
Jim Jordan has long denied he knew anything about the alleged abuse by Richard Strauss against OSU students
The interview with Fox News' Maria Bartiromo on Sunday wasn't the first time she's said the next speaker needs to move her bill forward.
Attorneys for former President Trump are seeking a judge’s permission to subpoena the former chairman of the House committee that investigated the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol, repeating a disputed claim that the panel failed to turn over all the evidence it collected. The filing from Trump — which also seeks to subpoena six other…
“Looks like he’s boxed them up, taped up the box, and sent them to long-term storage,” said Glenn Kirschner.
Judge Arthur Engoron says why Donald Trump won’t get a jury trial. And a lawyer for Alex Jones says he will take the Fifth if forced to testify in Georgia.
‘There are not two sides,’ said White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre
Russians who fled the country to side with Ukraine should be charged with treason and sent to work in mines in parts of Russia where there is “no summer” if they return home, the chairman of Russia’s parliament said on Wednesday.
NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump obtained hundreds of millions of dollars in loans using financial statements that a court has since deemed fraudulent, a retired bank official testified Wednesday at the former president’s New York civil fraud trial. Trump’s “statements of financial condition” were key to his approval for a $125 million loan in 2011 for his golf resort in Doral, Florida, and a $107 million loan in 2012 for his Chicago hotel and condo skyscraper, former Deutsche Bank risk management o
CALGARY — The fuse is lit for fireworks in Ottawa next week with a Liberal member of Parliament accusing Alberta's premier of making false claims. Calgary MP George Chahal says Danielle Smith is making "false," "baseless" and "ludicrous" statements about the federal Liberal government's plans to bring Canada's electricity grid to net-zero. He says Smith is playing on people's fears for purely partisan reasons and calls on her to release her United Conservative Party government's report on electr
The Fox News host somehow twisted Joe Biden's speech about the Israel-Hamas war into an argument against Donald Trump's indictments.
Bodies of Israeli residents and Hamas attackers lay outside burned-out homes in the Israeli kibbutz Kfar Aza on Tuesday, days after the Palestinian militant group launched a large-scale surprise assault on Israel.
The presidential hopeful discussed the rift on "Fox & Friends" after siblings said his Independent presidential bid would be perilous for the country.
Russia is seeking to capitalize on the Hamas attacks against Israel by pushing disinformation and seeking to discredit Ukraine.
Ukrainian officials accused two brothers from the village of Hroza, in Ukraine's Kharkiv region, of helping Russian forces carry out a missile attack on the town that killed 53 people Thursday.