Denver PD announces car tracking program to curb auto thefts, quickly find stolen cars

Storyful

Two schoolchildren had a narrow escape after a car failed to stop for a school bus picking them up in Statesville, North Carolina, on Thursday, March 2, officials said.Footage released by Iredell-Statesville Schools shows two children running across the street to their bus, while a car that had failed to stop for the bus comes within inches of one child. The incident happened at around 6:15 am on Old Mountain Road near Island Ford Road, school officials said.The North Carolina School Bus Stop law makes it illegal to pass a stopped school bus. The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office said the car in the video had been located following an earlier public appeal for information.“Clearly, this call could have been beyond tragic, and thankfully we are praising this child’s quick thinking instead of what the alternative could have been,” a statement from the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office read. Credit: Iredell-Statesville Schools via Storyful