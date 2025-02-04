Denver Nuggets vs. New Orleans Pelicans - Game Highlights

Yahoo Sports

Christian Polanco and Alexis Guerreros break down Arsenal’s convincing win and the impact their teenage duo had on the game. They also react to Marcus Rashford’s loan to Aston Villa and how this can revitalize his career. Christian and Alexis then chat with Emil Forsberg about his first season in MLS and the experience of being in “onside”, Apple TV’s newest documentary on the 2024 MLS season. Later, Christian and Alexis chat some big MLS news including Cucho Hernandez’s shock transfer to Real Betis.