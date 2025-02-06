Denver Nuggets vs. New Orleans Pelicans - Game Highlights

Yahoo Sports

It's a super show for Super Bowl week. From Radio Row in New Orleans, Matt Harmon gets you ready for Eagles-Chiefs with NFL media's Gregg Rosenthal. Harmon then has Yahoo Sports college football reporter Caroline Fenton join the set to get him ready for NFL Draft season. We end the show with Harmon sitting down with three of his favorite WRs in New York Giants Malik Nabers and Chicago Bears WRs Rome Odunze and Malik Nabers.