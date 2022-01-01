Denver metro wraps up long year with flurries of snow, parties and events
The Denver metro didn't get the white Christmas it was hoping for, but snow flurries Friday will ring the Mile High City into the New Year.
Raptors star forward Pascal Siakam matched his career high with 19 rebounds against the Clippers. That, coupled with his team’s win, was enough to close out the year on a good note. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.
Jack Hughes scored 2:55 into overtime and New Jersey beat the Edmonton Oilers 6-5 on Friday after Devils coach Lindy Ruff tested positive for COVID-19 hours before the game.
Fred VanVleet had 31 points and nine assists in his first game back from COVID-19 protocols to lift the Toronto Raptors to a 116-108 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday.
The NHL has postponed eight more games in Canada due to attendance restrictions implemented in response to a rapid rise in COVID-19 cases.
On the subject of Beijing 2022 going ahead as planned, one of Canada's key sport leaders sounded very guarded as the calendar turned to the Olympic year.
The Toronto Raptors eked out a win against the Los Angeles Clippers, thanks in large part to returning OG Anunoby and Fred VanVleet, alongside Pascal Siakam. Though there is still conditioning and chemistry work to be done, their energy was pivotal in Friday’s win. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.
Lorenzo Insigne has reportedly agreed to join Toronto FC next summer in what is being lauded as one of the most momentous transfers in MLS history.
Brandon Bolden is cancer-free after being diagnosed with a type of skin cancer in 2018.
Matt Gomercic has signed a deal with the ECHL's Atlanta Gladiators three years after the tragic accident.
The Vikings need a win at Lambeau Field on Sunday to stay in playoff contention and might be down to a rookie or recent signee.
Ricky Rubio tore his ACL on Tuesday night and is out for the season.
Sam Jones was known as "The Shooter" and "Mr. Clutch" in winning 10 titles in a 12-year career.
Buy low on John Gibson, worry about Mike Smith, and trade Erik Karlsson.
Travis Howe and Nico Blachman decided to square off at centre ice even before the first whistle.
From Shrunken Conor Garlands to hot mics, to bucketless EBUGs and legendary pressers, these are best viral NHL videos to bless our timelines in 2021.
With the new year comes renewed hope -- regardless of the state of each Canadian team's current NHL season. The Zone Time crew discusses what each club North of the border should have on their list of resolutions for 2022.
Yahoo Sports College Football Contributor Nick Bromberg breaks down Georgia's 34-11 win over Michigan in the Orange Bowl, setting up a rematch with SEC rival Alabama in the National Championship Game.
Georgia is headed to the College Football Playoff title game after trouncing No. 2 Michigan on Friday night in the Orange Bowl.
Alabama beat Georgia 41-24 as a 6.5-point underdog in the SEC championship game on Dec. 4.
Is the Georgia-Alabama rematch really going to be any different?