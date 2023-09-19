Denver leaders call for action after five people shot in Lower Downtown area

The Canadian Press

WASHINGTON — At the annual UN General Assembly, that traffic-snarling symposium of international hand-wringing and high dudgeon now underway in New York City, the peril of climate change is always a prominent topic. But as Taylor Swift might say, it hits different after the summer of 2023. The year saw a record-setting wildfire season in Canada, more than 11,000 dead from catastrophic flooding in Libya and a record 23 separate billion-dollar weather disasters in the U.S. in just the first eight