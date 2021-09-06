Denver Japanese restaurant overwhelmed by viral TikTok response

CBC

When Moe Jeudy-Lamour returned to Los Angeles after filming season two of Ted Lasso in London, it was then that he realized just how big a hit the show had become. The actor, a native of Montreal's Notre-Dame-de-Grâce neighbourhood, recalled seeing the comedy series promoted on billboards all over L.A. Fans were raving about it and the critics loved it, too; Ted Lasso was nominated for a whopping 20 Emmys. "It's sad to say, but it was perfect timing that it came out at the height of the pandemic