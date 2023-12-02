Denver Health Nurse Line aims to divert less serious 911 calls
Denver 911 and Denver Health want to expand a pilot program that helps patients possibly avoid an expensive ER visit while freeing up resources for first responders.
Omid Scobie's 'Endgame' keeps spilling the royal tea.
Culkin shares his two sons with his fiancée Brenda Song
Corey Perry had his contract terminated earlier this week after reports of an "alcohol-related" incident.
The Institute for the Study of War said Russian forces were reportedly using SIM cards from Kyivstar "to control Shahed drones."
Montreal-born Mr. Wonderful has a Canadian passport.
Jane Barlow/Pool via ReutersThe royal family is “united in outrage,” the Mirror reported, after King Charles and Kate Middleton were identified as the alleged “royal racists” who had raised “concerns” over the then-unborn Prince Archie’s skin color. The Mirror said “well placed sources” said the royal family was “banded together in their utter condemnation” of any suggestion that any royal family member would use racist language. A source told the Mirror there was “an unequivocal denial that any
A majority of the House GOP voted to expel George Santos, but some of his now-former colleagues aren’t happy
Piers Morgan, the broadcaster, may have finally blown apart the long-running Royal “racism row” when he named on his Talk TV show two members of the Royal family a new book claims were the individuals so disgracefully implicated by the Duchess of Sussex. You may recall that Morgan was sacked by ITV when he said, after the Sussexes’ interview with Oprah, that he didn’t believe a word Meghan had said. Like millions of us, he has had enough of this manipulative, malevolent nonsense, apparently calc
"Thank you for including me, your fake mom who left you home alone not once but twice, to share in this happy occasion," the actress said
Buckingham Palace is considering whether it should take action after the King and Princess of Wales were named in the Dutch version of a new book as senior royals who questioned what skin colour Prince Archie would have. The writer said an investigation had been launched into how the names were included in the translated version of Endgame, which Dutch publisher, Xander Uitgevers, said had been pulled from shelves in the Netherlands due to an "error".
The former Fox News personality discussed the possibility of landing on Trump’s ticket as the veep candidate.
In an attempt to prove Mar-a-Lago wasn't overvalued, Trump's next defense expert is set to say Bill Gates and "kings" would pay big bucks for his Palm Beach resort.
The talk show host found a veep possibility for Trump that we should have seen coming.
The Wahlbergs got married in August 2009 after first meeting at a press junket in 2001.
Fans said the Canadian TV personality was "dressed for success" in the sparkly look.
Florida is abuzz with scandalous accusations that state’s GOP chairman and his anti-gay wife had sex with a woman, says columnist Fabiola Santiago | Opinion
Ukrainian pilots often fly low, a feat that requires intense concentration but helps them avoid enemy radars and surface-to-air missiles.
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A U.S. appeals court on Friday ruled that Donald Trump must face civil lawsuits over his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol by his supporters, rejecting the former president's claim that he is immune. A panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit found that Trump was acting "in his personal capacity as a presidential candidate" when he urged his supporters to march to the Capitol on the day of the riot. U.S. presidents are immune from civil lawsuits only for official actions.
The queen showed out for the London premiere of her concert film 🐝😍
The dinner highlighted the publication's list of Latine leaders based in the U.S.