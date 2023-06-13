Denver Fans Scale Traffic Lights While Celebrating Nuggets' Championship Win

Nuggets fans were seen scaling traffic lights in downtown Denver on Monday, July 12, after their team secured their first NBA title, defeating the Miami Heat 94-89 in game five of the championship play-off series.

Video shared by photographer @mondell shows the ecstatic crowd dancing and celebrating in the streets. The footage shows several people climbing up traffic poles to the adulation of the crowd below.

An official championship celebration will be held in Denver on Thursday. Credit: @_mondell via Storyful