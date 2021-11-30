Denver family stuck in the dark after 5 days without power in Colfax hotel

The Canadian Press

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Kendall Fuller intercepted Russell Wilson's pass on a last-minute 2-point conversion attempt, and Washington held on to beat the Seattle Seahawks 17-15 Monday night for the team's third consecutive victory. Wilson led the Seahawks on a 10-play, 96-yard touchdown drive in the final three minutes. He connected with Freddy Swain on a 32-yard TD pass with 15 seconds left but came up just short of leading a memorable comeback on his 33rd birthday. Seattle (3-8) was called for an