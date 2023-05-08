Denver Dumb Friends League Meet Axel and 2023 Furry Scurry

Storyful

A woman in Tallahassee, Florida, helped facilitate a heart-melting reunion between a lost dog and his family on May 1.Jasmine Noffsinger told Storyful she couldn’t quite believe it when she was informed recently that the skinny dog she found in Pensacola, Florida, had been missing from his home, 450 miles away, for two years.Noffsinger said that she and her sister had been heading down a busy street when she spotted the friendly canine.“We took him to the vet right away and had him scanned for a chip, luckily he had one. But the vet’s office couldn’t pull up the information, so I called the microchip company.”She said that they provided her with a name and phone number for the dog’s owners, and alerted the family that their pet had been found.“Patricia called me and I told her that I had Hamm and she immediately started crying hysterically and didn’t believe me at all,” Noffsinger said. “I sent her photos and she confirmed that it was him. She stated to me that he had been missing since February 2021.”Noffsinger and Hamm’s family agreed to meet halfway, after she realized that Hamm, otherwise known as Hambone, originated from Dade City.“When she got out of the car, Hamm ran straight into her arms. It was the happiest reunion and I would do it over and over again,” she said.In video filmed by Noffsinger, Hamm can be seen running to his mom as she exclaims, “My baby!” Credit: Jasmine Noffsinger via Storyful