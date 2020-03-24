Denver Customers Practice 'Extreme' Social Distancing in Long Liquor Store Line

A long column of people adhering to strict social-distancing advice lined up outside a Denver liquor store on March 23 after the mayor ordered residents to stay at home to help contain the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mayor Michael B. Hancock announced a stay-at-home order “to ensure that Denverites self-isolate at home and slow the spread of COVID-19.”

The order initially included a closure of liquor stores and marijuana dispensaries. Just hours later, the order was amended to allow these outlets to stay open a long as customers practiced “extreme physical distancing.”

Colorado had reported 591 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of March 23. Credit: Vail Rainey via Storyful