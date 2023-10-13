Denver breaks ground on 120-home micro-community in Overland neighborhood
The City of Denver broke ground this week on a micro-community for people experiencing homelessness.
The City of Denver broke ground this week on a micro-community for people experiencing homelessness.
WARNING: This story contains distressing details.Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have laid three gross indecency charges against a 97-year-old Ottawa woman, alleging she was involved in sexual assaults in the 1960s and 1970s in northern Ontario residential and day schools.The accused, Francoise Seguin, was a nun with the Sisters of Charity of Ottawa who worked at St. Anne's Indian Residential School in Fort Albany between 1958 and 1968, CBC Indigenous has learned.Seguin's name appears on a list
‘The Presidential oath, which the framers of the Fourteenth Amendment surely knew, requires the President to swear to ‘preserve, protect and defend’ the Constitution — not to ‘support’ the Constitution,’ read a filing from the former president’s attorneys
Russia has suffered heavy losses in a large-scale armoured assault to encircle a strategically important town in Ukraine’s eastern Donestsk region, open source analysis has shown.
The Cleveland Browns player has also launched a new merchandise brand to support burn victims and research.
A Montreal woman, caught on tape brutally berating a driver with a Palestine flag, has sparked concerns of rising hate crimes against Muslim and Jewish citizens in light of the Israel-Hamas war.
DeSantis wrote on X that it was absurd that Trump would "attack our friend and ally, Israel, much less praise Hezbollah terrorists as 'very smart.'"
Canadian singer Justin Bieber sparked backlash and confusion after flubbing the photo of a post meant to convey support for Israel.
Air Canada took one of their Montreal-based B787 first officers out of service on Monday after discovering posts that allegedly showed the pilot holding offensive signs at a Palestine protest.
JERUSALEM (AP) — In the three and a half decades since it began as an underground militant group, Hamas has pursued a consistently violent strategy aimed at rolling back Israeli rule — and it has made steady progress despite bringing enormous suffering to both sides of the conflict. But its stunning incursion into Israel over the weekend marks its deadliest gambit yet, and the already unprecedented response from Israel threatens to bring an end to its 16-year rule over the Gaza Strip. Israel's r
Allison Zaucha/The Washington Post via Getty Former Trump campaign aide Jessica Denson scored a long-fought and sweeping victory over her ex-boss on Thursday, when a federal judge voided the 2016 campaign’s nondisclosure agreement as overly restrictive. In addition to awarding Denson her settlement—$450,000 in legal fees to her defense team, and a $25,000 incentive fee to Denson as the representative for the class action—the ruling frees every member of the 2016 campaign from the agreement, allo
‘We don’t have to bother with him and the nonsense he spouts,’ says communications minister
NEW YORK (Reuters) -Digital World Acquisition Corp, the SPAC that plans to merge with former U.S. President Donald Trump's media and technology company, said this week it would return to investors $533 million raised for the deal, after some have already backtracked on $467 million of commitments. The development means the end of the so-called private investment in public equity (PIPE) transaction that would have delivered Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG), the operator of Trump's Truth Social platform, $1 billion as part of its merger with Digital World. A SPAC (special purpose acquisition company), or blank-check firm, is a publicly listed shell company that raises funds to merge with a private company.
The Prince of Wales revealed his "dirty" private messages to Princess Kate during an interview on Radio 1 with Jordan North and Vick Hope.
The Pennsylvania senator responded to “Late Show” host Stephen Colbert’s question about the awkwardness of running into lawmakers he’s taunted.
Couple married in 1997 and share two children
The public’s impressions of the Republican Party and its leaders in Congress have worsened amid a leadership crisis in the House of Representatives, according to a new CNN poll conducted by SSRS, with Republican-aligned Americans divided over how the GOP should govern.
The soon-to-be-wife of Edmonton Oilers' captain Connor McDavid shared her recent wedding dress shopping clips.
The former president’s claim about his successor is somewhat new ― but is underpinned by some of his unsavory pre-presidency rhetoric.
‘Yes the hummus, the baba ghanoush, what they’re doing is a disgrace,’ TV host Jimmy Kimmel joked
Princess Eugenie celebrated her fifth wedding anniversary with husband Jack Brooksbank on 12 October