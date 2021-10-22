Denver Art Museum opening renovated tower & new welcome center
Denver Art Museum opening renovated tower & new welcome center
Denver Art Museum opening renovated tower & new welcome center
The Hurricanes needed one tweet and just a few characters to keep the mocking -- and the rivalry -- alive.
The Ben Simmons saga took the next step on a path leading who knows where on Friday morning, as the All-Star and All-Defensive point guard informed the Philadelphia 76ers he's still not "mentally ready to play."
What could Gruden mean? Your guess is as good as anyone's.
This week marked the contract extension deadline for the NBA's 2018 first-round draft class and veterans with two years remaining on their deals.
Nikita Kucherov's injury, Jonathan Toews's struggles, and Vladimir Tarasenko's strong start highlight this week's takeaways.
Based on The Bill Russell Scale, Dwight Howard should have made the NBA's 75th Anniversary Team list.
Justin Cuthbert breaks down the Sabres, Blackhawks, Rangers and Leafs, while introducing the Power Five.
The Dodgers rolled over the Braves 11-2 on Thursday night to force a Game 6 in the NLCS.
Montreal Canadiens fans are clearly still salty over Jesperi Kotkaniemi's offer sheet.
Justin Cuthbert shares his Top 5-performing teams in the NHL so far, with a couple of notable and surprising omissions.
"We should all strive to live life a little bit more like Scooter did — a person that valued love, loyalty, compassion and friendship.”
Toronto Raptors point guard Fred VanVleet discusses what went wrong after a lopsided 98-83 loss to the Washington Wizards. Toronto was playing its first regular season game in Toronto in 600 days and the crowd, as VanVleet says, made it feel like a playoff game.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is under increasing pressure as Manchester United welcome second-place Liverpool to Old Trafford.
Kylian Mbappe admitted to requesting a transfer before 2021-22 season and with his Paris Saint-Germain expiring next summer, it now seems inevitable the 22-year-old star will become a Real Madrid player.
The streaking Ravens host the Bengals in a battle for first place in the AFC North, just one of many intriguing games on the Week 7 NFL slate.
Carson Wentz might be in for a long night against a pesky, and rested, 49ers defense. Scott Pianowski shares his favorite spread picks from Week 7.
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The story line has not changed over the last couple of months, nor did Miami coach Brian Flores’ answer on Friday from when he was first asked about the future of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa months ago. “Tua’s our quarterback,” Flores said. That’s not in dispute — for now, at least. The NFL trade deadline is about a week and a half away. And the calendar getting closer to Nov. 2 combined with Miami on a five-game losing streak means it was inevitable that the buzz sugge
NEWCASTLE, England (AP) — Interim Newcastle manager Graeme Jones said Friday he has been asked to be in charge for the next two Premier League games while the club's new ownership conducts its search for a successor to Steve Bruce. Bruce was fired on Wednesday, two weeks after the 300-million-pound ($409 million) takeover by Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund. Among the candidates being considered is former Shakhtar Donetsk and Roma coach Paulo Fonseca but there appears to be no prospect of a
GENEVA (AP) — UEFA's plans for overhauling the Champions League could still be reviewed, the group that represents European domestic leagues said Friday, adding that it may challenge some details that favor storied clubs. UEFA approved changes in April that would replace the current Champions League format — which has a six-game group stage — with a single league table guaranteeing each team 10 games against 10 different opponents starting in the 2024-25 season. However, the 33-nation European L
Three-time Pro Bowl safety Malcolm Jenkins spent his bye week building his portfolio. Jenkins, a two-time Super Bowl champion with the Saints and Eagles, became a minority investor in the Premier League’s Burnley Football Club this week after touring historic Turf Moor stadium in England and watching the Clarets play Manchester City last Saturday. “We’re really excited, especially because the Burnley Football Club has a long history of being a blue-collar, tough, well-run organization, and it ha