Reuters

A Russian journalist was sentenced to six years in a penal colony on Wednesday for accusing the Russian air force of bombing a theatre in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol last April where women and children were sheltering. The Lenin district court in the Siberian city of Barnaul also banned Maria Ponоmarenko from working as a journalist for five years, according to a court service statement. "Patriotism is love for the motherland, and love for one's motherland should not be expressed by encouraging crime," Ponоmarenko told the court before her sentencing, according to the RusNews outlet where she worked.