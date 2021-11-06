Denver Adoption Day connects foster children with new homes

The Canadian Press

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Julius Randle had 32 points and 12 rebounds and the New York Knicks overcame an early 21-point deficit and beat the Milwaukee Bucks 113-98 on Friday night. Derrick Rose had 23 points off the bench, and RJ Barrett added 20 to help the Knicks stun the defending NBA champions on their home court. Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 25 points for Milwaukee, and Grayson Allen had a season-high 22. Milwaukee made four 3-pointers out of the gate and made eight long-range shots overall to take