CBC

Haley Jones is 32 and struggling with cardiac problems that developed after she came down with COVID-19 last December. "My heart rate was going up as high as 200. I was very short of breath. I couldn't walk and talk at the same time," said the stay-at-home mother of three from her home in Oromocto, N.B. Jones has been to the emergency room twice with heart trouble since her COVID infection and was eventually diagnosed with supraventricular tachycardias. It's an "irregularly fast or erratic heart