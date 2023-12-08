Dental Mission of Mercy offers free dental work to those in need

The Canadian Press

The number of Canadians with at least one disability has doubled in 10 years, a reality that should push governments to help reduce barriers to accessibility, says the head of a human rights organization. Statistics Canada data shows that 27 per cent of people 15 and older — about eight million Canadians — reported having at least one disability in 2022, about twice the percentage of people who reported a disability 10 years ago. Collected every five years, the StatCan numbers are important beca