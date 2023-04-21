Dense Smoke Rises From Connecticut Bridge Following Deadly Tanker Truck Explosion

At least one person was killed when a fuel tanker truck overturned and caught fire on Interstate 95 in eastern Connecticut on Friday, April 21, according to local media, citing officials.

Footage posted to Instagram shows a view of dense black smoke rising from the crash site from Mitchell College Beach early Friday afternoon.

State police warned people to avoid the area. All lanes were initially closed, but northbound lanes were reopened soon after the crash, police said. Credit: @leothe.3rd via Storyful