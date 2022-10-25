Dense Fog Reduces Visibility in New York City

A dense fog advisory remained in effect for parts of northern New Jersey and southeast New York, including New York City, on Tuesday, October 25, with forecasters warning of hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

The National Weather Service warned of visibility of one quarter mile or less in places. The fog was expected to dissipate by Tuesday afternoon.

This footage was captured close to Astoria Park in Queens at around 7 am on Tuesday. Credit: Rhona Tarrant via Storyful