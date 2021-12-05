Dense Fog Advisory now, One more dry day Sunday
Kirill Kaprizov scored in the third round of the shootout to give the Wild a thrilling win over the Maple Leafs on Saturday night.
Brady Tkachuk’s second goal of the game came 51 seconds into overtime to give the Ottawa Senators a 6-5 win over the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday.
Jalen Hurts sprained his ankle last week against the New York Giants, and was limited in practice all week.
Ovechkin beat Daniil Tarasov for his 20th goal of the season and 750th of his NHL career to help the Washington Capitals beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-1 Saturday night.
Seattle signed Adrian Peterson to its practice squad on Wednesday.
Moritz Seider scored 3:33 into overtime to lift the Red Wings over the Islanders Saturday night, handing New York its 10th straight loss.
Ben Roethlisberger has 14 touchdowns against 6 interceptions in 10 games this season.
Claude Humphrey played 13 seasons in the league for the Falcons and Eagles, and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2014.
The NHL's participation at the Olympic Games in Beijing appears to be teetering, with COVID-19 cases rising and impacting several teams across the league. Unless the NHL can get things under wraps, hockey fans could be in for a major disappointment this winter.
Javonte Green, along with four Charlotte Hornets players, all landed in the NBA's health and safety protocols on Saturday.
Head coach Ryan Dinwiddie is confident the best version of the Toronto Argonauts will be on the field Sunday in the East Division final.
Everson Griffen was taken to a mental health facility after a scary incident at his home last month, and is now out indefinitely for the Vikings.
In this week's edition of the NHL Power Five, the Toronto Maple Leafs continue their ascent, the Edmonton Oilers and Washington Capitals remain as steady as ever, while the streaking New York Rangers crack the list for the first time this season.
Nazem Kadri's hot streak, Tuukka Rask's return, and Torey Krug's recent struggles highlight this week's top takeaways.
Taking an in-depth look at six games on the Week 13 NFL slate.
We're only one-third of the way through the Premier League season, but the table is already starting to take shape. At the top it's Chelsea, Manchester City and Liverpool leading the title race.
The four College Football Playoff teams seem pretty straightforward. But what order will they be in?
Canada's Para Nordic Ski Team won three gold medals and a bronze at the Canmore Nordic Centre Provincial Park in Canmore, Alta., to kick off the Paralympic season on Saturday. Salmon Arm, B.C., native Natalie Wilkie and teammate Brittany Hudak of Prince Albert, Sask., tied for first in the women's 7.5-kilometre standing classification race. Both athletes were awarded a gold medal. "It is such a great feeling to win here in Canmore," said Wilkie, who claimed a sixth career World Cup podium finish
NEW YORK (AP) — Zach LaVine scored 31 points, DeMar DeRozan had 29 and the Chicago Bulls beat the Brooklyn Nets 111-107 on Saturday night. Nikola Vucevic and Ayo Dosunmu each added 11 points for the Bulls. Kevin Durant led Brooklyn with 28 points and LaMarcus Aldridge had 20. James Harden added 14 points and 14 assists, but shot 5 for 21 from the field. SPURS 112, WARRIORS 107 SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Derrick White scored 25 points, Dejounte Murray had 22 points and 12 rebounds, and San Antonio held
Michigan has almost certainly wrapped up a berth in the College Football Playoff — a first for the program with the most wins in NCAA history.