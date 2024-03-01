Dennis Smith Jr. with a 2 Pt vs. Atlanta Hawks

The wide receiver says the pop star is "so cool"
Tim Wakefield, who died Oct. 1, predeceased his wife after his battle with brain cancer.
There can’t be an NFL city in the country that felt the irony Kansas City did on Wednesday.
With 24 games remaining and Charlotte out of the playoff hunt, it gives the staff and talent evaluators a head start on looking at Aleksej Pokusevski.
The Masters champ amassed $48 million playing in the plain old PGA.
Defensive lineman Craig Roh, who won a Grey Cup with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in 2019, has died. He was 33. Roh's wife, Chelsea, confirmed his death on social media. "I wanted to let all of his followers know that after an 18-month battle with Stage IV colon cancer, God brought Craig home on Monday, February 26th," she tweeted. "Craig was not very public with his battle, as he truly just wanted to focus on bringing the best content and building the best products he could." News of Roh's death h
"The loss is unimaginable, especially in the wake of losing Tim just under five months ago," the Wakefield family said in a statement
On Wednesday, Horner was cleared to continue as Red Bull team principal following an internal probe.
Kickoff returns would look a lot different in the NFL next season if this adopted.
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Canadian sprinter Christopher Morales Williams is the all-time fastest runner in the indoor men's 400 metres — but not an official world record-holder in the distance — due to a technicality beyond his control. The 19-year-old University of Georgia sophomore ran a time of 44.49 seconds at the Randal Tyson Track Center on Saturday to win the NCAA Southeastern Conference (SEC) indoor championships. However, the performance can't be submitted to World Athletics for world-record
The Australian – driving for the newly rebranded RB team – saw off Lando Norris by just 0.032 seconds, with Oscar Piastri third in the other McLaren.
TORONTO — Sheldon Keefe wasn't around to see the conclusion of his team's win streak. The Maple Leafs head coach was ejected in the dying minutes of Tuesday's 6-2 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights — a result that snapped Toronto's run of seven consecutive victories. Keefe declined to explain what happened with 2:14 left in regulation and the result basically decided during his post-game press conference. Asked a followup question about where the exchange ranked in terms of what he's said to offic
NEW YORK — The NHL has fined Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe US$25,000 for "unprofessional conduct directed at the officials." Keefe was given a game misconduct and ejected by officials with 2:14 left to play in the Maple Leafs' 6-2 loss to the visiting Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday. Keefe declined to explain what led to his dismissal when talking to reporters after the game. Asked where the exchange ranked in terms of what he's said to officials in the past, he replied: "Not goin
The Dallas Stars acquired defenseman Chris Tanev from the Calgary Flames on Wednesday night, the latest addition by a Stanley Cup contender in the Western Conference ahead of the March 8 NHL trade deadline. Dallas sent a 2024 second-round pick, 20-year-old defense prospect Artem Grushnikov and a 2026 conditional third-rounder to Calgary for Tanev, who was considered one of the top trade candidates available. New Jersey is retaining half of Tanev's salary as part of the deal, which also includes
In a survey of all 32 NFL teams' players on last season's coaches, Andy Reid finished with the highest marks while Josh McDaniels received the lowest.
The Lakers may not have the roster to win another championship, but they have a trump card that can deliver them a victory, as they showed against the Clippers.
The drone can accelerate twice as fast as an F1 car and has a top speed of over 215 mph.
The defensive backs coach has spoken.
After taking a chainsaw to fantasy baseball pitcher rankings, Dalton Del Don takes his keen eye to the hitters.
Not everyone believes Caleb Williams is the consensus No. 1 pick for the Bears.