Dennis Schroder with the nice feed

The Canadian Press

TORONTO — The Scotiabank Arena crowd was almost as loud as it was in 2019 when the Toronto Raptors won the NBA championship. This time though, it was to welcome RJ Barrett back to his hometown. Pascal Siakam scored 36 points as the new-look Raptors held off the Cleveland Cavaliers 124-121 on Monday in the Toronto debuts of Barrett and Immanuel Quickley. Barrett finished with 19 point and nine rebounds two days after he and Quickley were traded to the Raptors from the New York Knicks. Barrett, wh