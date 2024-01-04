Dennis Schroder with the nice feed
Why the NBA’s new 65-game rule affects Heat center Bam Adebayo more than most.
Fans are calling out the Texas senator for jinxing a team. Again.
"... there was no discussion ... Then, all of a sudden, out of the blue, we just have this final outcome."
TORONTO — The Scotiabank Arena crowd was almost as loud as it was in 2019 when the Toronto Raptors won the NBA championship. This time though, it was to welcome RJ Barrett back to his hometown. Pascal Siakam scored 36 points as the new-look Raptors held off the Cleveland Cavaliers 124-121 on Monday in the Toronto debuts of Barrett and Immanuel Quickley. Barrett finished with 19 point and nine rebounds two days after he and Quickley were traded to the Raptors from the New York Knicks. Barrett, wh
ESPN apologized Monday night for a video clip of a woman baring her breast that was shown during the broadcast of the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans. It was aired coming out of a commercial during the second half of Washington's 37-31 victory over Texas in a semifinal game of the College Football Playoff. A clip of people wandering on Bourbon Street in New Orleans showed a woman pulling down her top to expose her breast.
World No 1 Novak Djokovic has stunned a Chinese reporter by responding to her in her own language.
Social media caught fire as the two sides debated podcast and television commercials.
With talks ongoing to agree a merger between rival tours, McIlroy has taken a tentative step towards rapprochement.
NFL referees remain a negative story and seem to need more practice. They should get their extra reps in the United Football League, its president says.
Yahoo Sports senior NBA reporter Vincent Goodwill breaks down the trade that sent OG Anunoby from the Raptors to the Knicks and then picks out New Year’s resolutions for some of the most interesting teams around the league.
The referees everyone hated in Week 17 are back on national TV for Week 18.
A radio host said the play of Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was not 'quarterbacky.' A number of Black social media users came to Jackson's defense.
The Bills have been on a nice roll but aren't guaranteed a playoff spot yet.
Who let down your team? Kate Magdziuk constructed a roster of players whose production fell below expectations.
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Miami Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill and his family are safe after fire rescue crews responded to a large fire at his South Florida home Wednesday afternoon. The house, which is located in Southwest Ranches about 30 miles northwest of Miami, was shown Wednesday on local station WSVN 7 News with a large amount of black smoke coming out of the roof as firefighters doused it with water. Hill had been at Dolphins practice as Miami prepares for its regular-season finale agai
The Charlotte Hornets beat the Sacramento Kings to snap their 11-game losing streak. Here’s what went wrong.
Ross Atkins shares your disappointment, Blue Jays fans. He also felt the sting of Shohei Ohtani turning down Toronto. Atkins spoke with media on Wednesday after the signings of centre-fielder Kevin Kiermaier and utility man Isiah Kiner-Falefa. Although the Blue Jays general manager didn't want to dwell on Ohtani's decision to choose the Los Angeles Dodgers over Toronto in free agency, he took a moment to commiserate with his team's fan base. "We were obviously disappointed with the outcome and i
Despite a playoff seed still undetermined, the Rams will rest Matthew Stafford in the regular-season finale against the 49ers. Carson Wentz will start.
Three Michigan players said they knew what play Alabama would run with the Rose Bowl on the line. The Wolverines were ready to stuff Jalen Milroe.
Ja Morant said he didn't wake up wanting to dunk on Victor Wembanyama, but was happy to provide a "late Christmas gift" to his fans by jamming on the 7-footer during a Memphis Grizzlies victory.